BRL roundup: Varley, Waters score doubles in Wallaroos win

LEAGUE: Two tries each from winger Zeke Varley and halfback Luke Waters led Wallaroos to a commanding 34-6 win against Wests Panthers.

Varley, who has now scored five tries in four A-grade games this season, scored his double in the first half as the Bundaberg Rugby League's second-placed side raced to a 20-0 lead at the break.

A Robert Telfer try 11 minutes into the second stanza started Wests' comeback but James Prichard's conversion was as far as it went.

Waters scored two tries in five minutes while five-eighth Luke Beatty kicked three second half goals, which completed his 10-point haul, as Wallaroos sealed a 34-6 win.

WALLAROOS 34 (Varley 2, L Waters 2, Turner, Collins tries; Beatty 5 goals) def WESTS PANTHERS 6 (Telfer try; Prichard goal).

Easts kept its finals hopes alive with a 36-6 win against Maryborough Brothers at Eskdale Park.

Terrible goalkicking ensured the game looked closer on the scoreboard, as the Magpies ran in nine tries but converted none in the rout.

Matthew Ross scored a hat trick for the Magpies, while Mason Atkinson scored the home side's sole four-pointer.

EASTS MAGPIES 36 (Ross 3, Bek, J Johnson, Kaulala, McGrath, Moran, Malanicagi tries) def MARYBOROUGH BROTHERS 6 (Atkinson try; Fisher goal).

Ben Kuskey scored 24 points as Past Brothers thumped Hervey Bay Seagulls 72-0.

Kuskey's haul headlined the Brethren's 13-tries-to-none win at Bundaberg's Salter Oval, which allows the club to leapfrog Easts into the BRL's top five.

Past Brothers led 34-0 at the break, before adding 38 points in the second half.

PAST BROTHERS 72 (Ben Kuskey 3, Turnbull 2, Priestley, Kambanei, Sherriff, Richardson, Morey, Tanzer, Golchert, Hall tries; Ben Kuskey 6, Priestley 4 goals) def HERVEY BAY SEAGULLS 0.

Waves Tigers won the Toyota Cup with a dominant 26-6 win against Isis Devils in Salter Oval's main game.

A Robert Nona try in the first minute immediately handed Waves the upper hand, before Billy Stefaniuk's try extended the lead to 10-0 after 14 minutes.

Sakiusa Tavodi scored his first BRL A-grade try on the half hour to hand Waves a 14-0 lead at the break.

Clinton Horne and Trent Seeds scored the Tigers' two second-half tries, as Horne's successful conversions extended the lead to 26-0.

Kurt Thompson's 77th minute consolation try ensured the Devils got on the board.

WAVES TIGERS 26 (Tavodi, Horne, Stefaniuk, Seeds, Nona tries; Horne 3 goals) def ISIS DEVILS 6 (K Thompson try; Craven goal).