Variety was the spice of life at Cyclefest International

WIN: Japanese rider, Eiya Hashimoto, crosses in first place to take the win in the 2000m men's wheelrace. Brian Cassidy

CYCLING: More than a dozen riders tasted success in the Auswide Bank Cyclefest International in the men's and women's UCI events in one of the most open meets ever held in Bundaberg.

New Zealanders Corbin Strong and Jarred Treymane might have taken out the main men's event in the madison but neither tasted success in other events.

Fellow New Zealander, and former Hervey Bay rider, Jordan Kerby took out the 20 lap scratch race with Japanese rider Eiya Hashimoto taking out two events in the 2000m wheelrace and the tempo race with odd number riders.

Strong finished second in the tempo race and the scratch.

South Australian rider Jarrad Drizners won the even numbers tempo race to be one of two Croweaters to win.

Tom Cornish, the other, took out the 15km scratch race as well as the keirin.

Finally, Blake Quick added to his criterium win around the streets of Bundaberg with a win in the elimination.

In the women's, Ally Wolaston added to her criterium win with a victory in the 20 lap scratch race as fellow New Zealander Rylee McMullen winning the 10kn scratch race.

Sunshine Coast rider Alex Martin Wallace won the 1800m wheelrace with Maeve Plouffe winning the elimination.

Finally, South Australian Breanna Hargraves won the women's keirin before claiming the first ever women's madison event.

She teamed up with Sam De Riter to claim the crown for Lindsay Rural.

Hargraves success shouldn't come as a surprise with the rider a bronze medallist from the 2014 Commonwealth Games.

There was also plenty of winners in juniors with more than 100 events held over the two days of racing.

To see the full list of winners head to https://bit.ly/2DRjosO.

The Cyclefest International is expected to be back next year with times and dates expected to be finalised later this year.