Vape store 'raided by health department'

NEW SIGNS: Shane Kerrigan has changed his signage to comply with health department regulations at his e-cigarette shop, iVape, on Bourbong St.

INSIDE the shop at 79 Bourbong St, the shelves - previously lined with e-cigarette flavours and parts - are looking empty.

Business owner Shane Kerrigan says Queensland Health raided the premises of iVape, which sells e-cigarettes and related accessories this morning, ordering him to remove his displays.

Also known as "personal vapourisers” under Queensland law, e-cigarettes and their related components came under the same display laws as regular cigarettes in 2015.

They cannot be "advertised, promoted or displayed at retail outlets”.

That means in Mr Kerrigan's shop, all smoking products must be kept out of sight of customers and be concealed by an opaque covering.

SHOP WITH NOTHING IN IT: Shane Kerrigan has been ordered to remove his displays of liquid nicotine and e-cigarette accessories from his Bourbong St shop. Eliza Goetze

The flavours in the bottles he had displayed do not contain any nicotine - a substance that is illegal to sell in Australia.

The colourful liquids contain propylene glycol, vegetable glycerin and food grade flavourings, Mr Kerrigan said.

"You can tip those bottles straight into your smoothie and it would taste lovely,” he said.

"I did ask if we could keep the shelves with the bottles lying down so you couldn't see the labels, but they wouldn't allow that.

"Even the mats on the bench top, because it has Coilmaster written on there, they call that a tobacco-related product, so we've had to turn these upside down.”

He faced a $2000 fine if he did not immediately comply with the orders.

Mr Kerrigan was initially issued with a notice a week ago but he is railing against the laws.

He believes e-cigarettes are better for you than tobacco cigarettes and says his products help people to quit smoking.

He cited a recent report by Public Health England that suggests e-cigarettes are "95% less harmful to your health than normal cigarettes”.

Far from being discouraged by the raid, Mr Kerrigan says he has a "plan B”.

"We'll leave it empty so we can stir the pot a bit and inform our customers about the stupidity of this legislation,” he said.

"I won't say the health department, because those guys are great. They were as bemused as I was.”

He has already changed the signage at the front of the shop from "electronic cigarettes” to "non-tobacco alternatives”.

"I knew that was naughty.

"The front window is now 100% legal.”

His plan B for the flavours?

"The bottles are going to back on the shelves with a label that resembles our label, but if you read it it says 'not intended for sale, not intended for use in electronic cigarettes, contains water and colour'.

"So it's coloured water in bottles as an art installation to add to the ambience of my store.”

He described the visit from government officers as "ironic”.

"We're trying to help people get off the cigarettes ... and we've got the health department trying to stop us, or at least make my mission hard.

"It's crazy.”

The NewsMail has contacted Queensland Health for comment.