Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
ALLEGED ASSAULT: Police have arrested a Queensland couple for assaulting a National Parks and Wildlife officer.
ALLEGED ASSAULT: Police have arrested a Queensland couple for assaulting a National Parks and Wildlife officer. FILE
Crime

Vanpackers charged with assaulting Byron Bay park ranger

Hamish Broome
by
23rd Sep 2018 10:49 AM

A NATIONAL park ranger was allegedly assaulted yesterday morning in a Byron Bay car park by a Queensland couple after he slapped their campervan with a parking fine.

The NSW National Parks and Wildlife officer had arrived at Tallow Beach car park just after 6am.

The couple's van had allegedly breached parking rules and the officer was issuing it with a fine when they became aggressive towards him.

"We only just arrived, we didn't stay here," one of them allegedly told him.

Police allege the 21-year-old Bonogin man then slapped the officer's mobile phone out of his hand. The NPWS issued phone was being used to photograph the vehicle's registration at the time.

It is alleged the the 19-year-old woman fron Highland Park then dragged the officer to the ground by his hair.

Afterwards they got back into their van and drove off.

Police were called and found the campervan and the couple at Main Beach car park.

Both were arrested and charged with common assault.

They were both bailed to appear before Byron Bay Local Court on October 4, 2018.

byron bay local court editors picks national parks and wildlife services northern rivers crime npws tallow beach car park
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Spike in Bundy dog owners not registering pets

    premium_icon Spike in Bundy dog owners not registering pets

    News IS IT worth less than 55 cents a week to know your four-legged friend can be quickly reunited with you in the event it becomes lost or strays?

    Firetruck rollover that injured 2 fireys under investigation

    Firetruck rollover that injured 2 fireys under investigation

    News WATCH: Firetruck rollover causes havoc at strawberry festival

    OPINION: A game-changer to replace Bundy's '5000' lost jobs

    premium_icon OPINION: A game-changer to replace Bundy's '5000' lost jobs

    Opinion Courtice's corner: Former MP calls for govt department relocation

    • 23rd Sep 2018 10:39 AM

    Local Partners