Vandals targeting Bundaberg streets

PAINT PAIN: Graffiti on a building on George St in Bundaberg West (left) is believed to have happened between noon on Tuesday, October 31, and 11am on Thursday, November 2. If you have any information contact police on 4153 9111and quote reference number QP1701920196. Graffiti has also been reported on Barolin St (right).
VANDALS are not only damaging property but also our pride, say Bundaberg police.

Senior Constable Danielle Loftus said police had received two complaints of graffiti-related vandalism recently but feared more were going unreported.

One incident happened on George St in Bundaberg West and the other on Barolin St.

She urged those responsible to come forward and have the matter dealt with so Bundaberg could get back to what it does best, welcoming visitors and showcasing the best best the region has to offer.

"Across our Bundaberg patrol group we hold pride in where we live and we know business owners and community members also do,” Snr Cnst Loftus said.

"Legal graffiti artists would show pride in their work and have this displayed where it is approved,” she said.

Anyone with information can phone police on 4153 9111and quote reference number QP1701920196..

