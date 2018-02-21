Vandals target Bundy drivers

WATCH OUT: Bundaberg drivers should consider where they park their cars.

WATCH OUT: Bundaberg drivers should consider where they park their cars. RACQ

IT'S an unenviable title, but Bundaberg drivers are being urged to pay attention to where they park their cars after data released by RACQ found the town was the second worst spot in the state for vandalism.

The region was named after Southport and before big cities like Toowoomba and Fortitude Valley.

RACQ spokeswoman Kirsty Clinton said Bundaberg had recorded 27 vehicle vandalism claims in the past three years.

Ms Clinton warned motorists to be vigilant about security.

"Vandalism claims around the state have been increasing year on year, and unfortunately Bundaberg is number two on the list,” she said.

"There has been a rise in claims in Queensland of almost five per cent between 2016 and 2017, following a jump of 10 per cent between 2015 to 2016.

"Bundaberg motorists need to be cautious about where they park their car.

"If you can't park in a secure garage, make sure you park in a well-lit, well-populated area less likely to attract vandals because of the risk of being caught.”

Ms Clinton said common acts of vandalism included the car being kicked, punched or keyed, and tyres being slashed.

"Sometimes these are acts of revenge but often motorists simply return to their vehicles to find the damage has been done,” she said.

"Unfortunately, the perpetrators aren't always caught so it's important drivers have the right insurance so they're not left to fund the potentially costly repairs themselves.”

HOTSPOTS

Top locations for car vandalism claims 2015-2017:

1. Southport: 40

2. Bundaberg: 27

3. Toowoomba: 25

4. Fortitude Valley: 23

5. Cairns: 22