Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The vandalised toilets.
The vandalised toilets. Contributed
Crime

Vandals spray paint on new toilet block

Crystal Jones
by
6th Oct 2019 7:20 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Burnett Heads community has been left disturbed after graffiti was sprayed on the Oaks Beach toilet block.

Burnett Heads Nieghbourhood Watch posted about the incident on Facebook this morning.

Black spray paint was used to paint marks on the walls.

"Extremely disappointing to see this graffiti on our Oaks Beach new toilet block," the post read.

"This has been reported to police and investigation now underway."

Anyone with information can call   Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Burnett Heads Neighbourhood Watch said Bundaberg Regional Council had  also be notified about the incident. 

graffiti vandalism
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Bundy justice: Juvenile crime doesn’t pay ... but victims do

    premium_icon Bundy justice: Juvenile crime doesn’t pay ... but victims do

    Crime A VICTIM has slammed the lenient sentences given to his teenage attackers as Opposition MPs hit out over rising youth crime.

    UPDATE: Man dies in car rollover

    premium_icon UPDATE: Man dies in car rollover

    News A man, 80, died at the scene and three others taken to hospital.

    75-yr-old drove off Gin Gin Rd

    premium_icon 75-yr-old drove off Gin Gin Rd

    News A 75-yr-old woman needed help leaving her car after it ran off the road in Sharon.

    It’s back! $1-a-week subscription offer returns

    premium_icon It’s back! $1-a-week subscription offer returns

    News Our cheapest deal is back offering the best journalism and rewards