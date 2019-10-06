Vandals spray paint on new toilet block

THE Burnett Heads community has been left disturbed after graffiti was sprayed on the Oaks Beach toilet block.

Burnett Heads Nieghbourhood Watch posted about the incident on Facebook this morning.

Black spray paint was used to paint marks on the walls.

"Extremely disappointing to see this graffiti on our Oaks Beach new toilet block," the post read.

"This has been reported to police and investigation now underway."

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Burnett Heads Neighbourhood Watch said Bundaberg Regional Council had also be notified about the incident.