Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Bargara Golf Club Pro Shops Vicki Hall examines the practice green which was damaged by hoons.
Bargara Golf Club Pro Shops Vicki Hall examines the practice green which was damaged by hoons. Mike Knott BUN091118HOON1
Crime

Vandal's damage takes over month to repair: Manager

Toni Benson-Rogan
by
10th Nov 2018 4:44 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

VANDALISM has rocked Bargara Golf Club staff after hoons tore up the practice green Thursday night.

Large tyre marks are the remnants of a late-night joyride that has destroyed the putting green, which will take more than a month to repair.

Bargara Golf Club manager Ian Witt said it was dispiriting to see his crew's hard work torn apart.

"It's very disappointing to see that someone can vandalise something that the staff and volunteers work so hard to maintain,” Mr Witt said.

"There's no personal benefit that they could have got out of the vandalism that they've done.”

Mr Witt said staff members had left the grounds about 6pm on Thursday and arrived again at 5.30am the next day to find the vandalism across the course.

"We're just disgusted that someone would target a not-for-profit organisation in that way and they're trying to wreck the course for our golfers more than anything - that's the biggest issue,” Mr Witt said.

He said the incident had been reported to police.

"We've had the police down this morning, they're sending forensics through to take photos and everything like that as well,” he said.

"I just hope they get caught and get given what they deserve.”

Bargara Golf Club Pro Shop's Janice Curd found the damage when she arrived at the shop yesterday and said it was a slap in the face for the greenkeepers and volunteers who worked tirelessly for the club.

She said the club copped similar acts vandalism often.

"People need to be more respectful and more considerate of other peoples property,” Ms Curd said.

"While they might think it's fun to be running rampant and doing these silly things, it can be detrimental to that business and to the community at large.”

Anyone with

information can phone

Policelink on 131 444

bargara golf club bargara police bundaberg crime vandalism
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    How exercise can help beat the blues

    How exercise can help beat the blues

    Lifestyle IN Australia, in any one year, one million adults have depression and more than two million have anxiety.

    B-double and vehicle crash on Bruce Hwy

    B-double and vehicle crash on Bruce Hwy

    Breaking Firefighters responded to the truck and vehicle crash

    James wants you to dial in a donation for sick kids

    premium_icon James wants you to dial in a donation for sick kids

    News Telethon raises funds for the Children's Hospital Foundation

    WWI PoW soldier remembered by family

    premium_icon WWI PoW soldier remembered by family

    News Private George Oliver spent Armistice Day 1918 as a PoW in Germany

    Local Partners