Vandal's damage takes over month to repair: Manager

Bargara Golf Club Pro Shops Vicki Hall examines the practice green which was damaged by hoons. Mike Knott BUN091118HOON1

VANDALISM has rocked Bargara Golf Club staff after hoons tore up the practice green Thursday night.

Large tyre marks are the remnants of a late-night joyride that has destroyed the putting green, which will take more than a month to repair.

Bargara Golf Club manager Ian Witt said it was dispiriting to see his crew's hard work torn apart.

"It's very disappointing to see that someone can vandalise something that the staff and volunteers work so hard to maintain,” Mr Witt said.

"There's no personal benefit that they could have got out of the vandalism that they've done.”

Mr Witt said staff members had left the grounds about 6pm on Thursday and arrived again at 5.30am the next day to find the vandalism across the course.

"We're just disgusted that someone would target a not-for-profit organisation in that way and they're trying to wreck the course for our golfers more than anything - that's the biggest issue,” Mr Witt said.

He said the incident had been reported to police.

"We've had the police down this morning, they're sending forensics through to take photos and everything like that as well,” he said.

"I just hope they get caught and get given what they deserve.”

Bargara Golf Club Pro Shop's Janice Curd found the damage when she arrived at the shop yesterday and said it was a slap in the face for the greenkeepers and volunteers who worked tirelessly for the club.

She said the club copped similar acts vandalism often.

"People need to be more respectful and more considerate of other peoples property,” Ms Curd said.

"While they might think it's fun to be running rampant and doing these silly things, it can be detrimental to that business and to the community at large.”

Anyone with

information can phone

Policelink on 131 444