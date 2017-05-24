Vandals continue to spray racist bile across Bundy

BUNDABERG police are calling on the community help to catch the sick vandals who have been spraying messages of racial hate across the region.

In the latest incident, graffiti reading "F*** N****" and "White Power" was painted alongside a swastika at River Park Estate sign.

The NewsMail understands the offensive material has now been covered over.

District crime prevention co-ordinator Senior Constable Danielle Loftus said police were shocked that a person or a group of people had so been disrespectful, as well as damaging property.

"It is concerning that this behaviour is occurring, especially when Bundaberg is a great place to live," Snr Const Loftus said.

"We also welcome many visitors, so it's disappointing that these acts of wilful damage have occurred.

"Given that offensive messaging has been used, it is likely that someone in the community may know or have witnessed the graffiti take place."

Snr Const Loftus said at this stage no one has reported the River Park Estate graffiti, but there has been 13 other graffiti offences under investigation by the Bundaberg Patrol Group since the start of the year.

Last month, residents condemned anti-Islamic graffiti sprayed on a fence in Kepnock.

A Bundaberg Regional Council spokeswoman said defacing or vandalising of public or private property was unacceptable and residents were encouraged to be vigilant and to report any instances of such behaviour they see to the police.

Wilful damage is an offence under the Criminal Code, under which person who destroys or damages property faces up to five years of imprisonment, Snr Const Loftus said there was another protocol for graffiti.

"Graffiti is a special case where the offender commits a crime and is liable to imprisonment for seven years," she said.

"Graffiti covers property that is in a public place or is visible from a public place and the destruction or damage is caused by spraying, writing, drawing or marking.

"We are seeking public assistance to help solve wilful damage-graffiti matters and stop and prevent any future incidents."

If you have any information which may help police, you can phone Policelink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Bundy graffiti

Since the start of the year the Bundaberg Patrol Group has investigated 13 graffiti offences in the following areas: