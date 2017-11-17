Vandal cuts Pauline Hanson out of election sign

MISSING PAULINE: A One Nation sign has been vandalised with someone precisely cutting out Pauline Hanson. The question now is: Where is Pauline?

A LARGE One Nation sign has been vandalised, with the vandal cutting leader Pauline Hanson out of the image.

The damaged sign sits on a fence at the corner of Zielke Ave and Bargara Rd.

The sign is about 5ft in height and is screwed onto a wooden fence opposite Kalkie State School - but its location and secure fit didn't deter its vandals.

The missing piece is about 3ft in height.

One Nation candidate Jane Truscott, who appears in the damaged sign, did not respond to the NewsMail's requests for comment.

One Nation's state office also declined to comment.

Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.