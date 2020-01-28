Valued volunteer says goodbye to station

THREE and a half years after seeing a television interview about recruiting and becoming a Volunteer in Police, Antionette is hanging up her ViP hat.

From assisting Bundaberg officers at a variety of events including the Childers Festival, Bundaberg Show, Seniors Expos, Christmas Pageant of Lights, Emergency Services Expo and school visits, Antionette said the fun never stopped.

“I was recuperating from a knee replacement when I saw the television interview, so while I was still on crunches I went into Bundaberg Station, picked up the paperwork and started as a ViP a few months later,” she said.

“I thoroughly enjoyed working alongside Queensland police officers, my fellow ViP’s as well as other volunteers from external organisations,” Antionette said.

“It was nice to all work together with the community’s best interest at the forefront.”

Antionette has also been fundamental in programs such as the Driver Reviver site in Gin Gin, conducting letter box drops in the community, advising residents of break and enters in the area and managing numerous administration tasks to assist police in their day to day duties.

HELPING HAND: VIP's from the Bundaberg Police Station.

With Antionette saying goodbye to the station, Bundaberg Police are looking for new enthusiastic volunteers to help around the community.

Her message to other people considering becoming a ViP is to just do it.

“You will never be bored,” she said.

“There is always something to promote or assist with in the community.

“The Bundaberg Police and their ViP’s are such an amazing bunch of people, you will want to assist them forever.”

Senior Constable Brittany Duncan said on behalf of Bundaberg Police, they wish Antionette all the best with her new adventures.

“Her bubbly personality and enthusiastic approach will certainly be missed around the station,” Sen Const Duncan said.

If you are considering becoming a ViP or know of someone who may be interested, please contact the Bundaberg Crime Prevention Unit on 4153 9004 or email DCPC.Bundaberg@police.qld.gov.au.