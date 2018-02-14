Valentine's message couple now have a bub

LAST year they were celebrating Valentine's Day under the stars with a romantic message scrawled in the sand.

But this year young Bundaberg lovers Chevy Datlen and Amy Page have a different reason to celebrate after the birth of their first son late last year.

Mr Datlen made a public declaration of love last year, writing "Happy Valentine's Day Amy” in the sand at Bargara Beach, later telling the NewsMail it wasn't pre-planned.

"It was a spur of the moment thought, something nice, romantic, down the beach, in the moonlight,” he said.

"She loved it when she saw it.

"It's the little things that count, like a simple message in the sand.”

This year Mr Datlen said the lovestruck couple's Valentine's Day would involve flowers, dinner and a movie.

"Valentine's Day this year with my gorgeous girl will consist of a nice fresh bunch of roses after I finish work, followed by a nice dinner at a place of her choice and the movies after,” he said.

"It's been a massive year for us since Valentine's Day last year, starting a family together by bringing a little bundle of joy into this world, our little man Hunter James Datlen.”