Valentine Holmes' road to the NFL just got that bit harder.
Holmes cops major blow in pursuit of NFL dream

by staff writers
12th Apr 2019 2:32 PM

VALENTINE Holmes' road to a place on the New York Jets' 53-man roster just got even tougher.

The former NRL star is set to compete for a spot on the active roster throughout training camp and THE preseason, or else settle for a spot on the practice squad - as part of the International Player Pathway Program - for the 2019 campaign.

And while Holmes' chances of landing a role as either a running back or kick returner were already low, the addition of Ty Montgomery is the Australian's first big setback.

The Jets have officially added the former Green Bay Packers and Baltimore Ravens utility man as back-up for superstar Le'Veon Bell, and a potential special teams weapon.

Montgomery spent last season at the Packers, before being traded to the Ravens

The 26-year-old represents an option for the Jets at receiver, running back, and kick returner, with ESPN's Adam Schefter reporting Montgomery, joining on a one-year deal, is "expected" to sit behind Bell in the depth chart.

Through four seasons in the NFL, Montgomery has tallied 192 carries for 932 yards and seven touchdowns as a running back and 107 receptions for 892 yards and TDs from receiver.

baltimore ravens green bay packers new york jets nfl ty montgomery valentine holmes
