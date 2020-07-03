VALE: Adored optometrist remembered for ‘cheeky humour’

REST IN PEACE: Adored Kingaroy Optometrist Malcolm Lee See tragically lost his life on the D’Aguilar Hwy on June 20. Picture: Contributed

REST IN PEACE: Adored Kingaroy Optometrist Malcolm Lee See tragically lost his life on the D’Aguilar Hwy on June 20. Picture: Contributed

A BELOVED Kingaroy optometrist will be remembered as a "lovely and funny man" after he was killed in a tragic car crash on the D'Aguilar Highway.

Malcolm Lee See died after his car collided with a tree along the D'Aguilar Hwy on Tuesday morning, only a few weeks before his 69th birthday.

The South Burnett community is mourning the gentle optometrist who cared for his patients.

Malcolm's son Wayne remembered his dad as someone who relished the opportunity to help others.

"Optometry was so special to him, and he really tried to help his community," he said.

"He never sold any of the fashion glasses, even though we always asked why.

"My dad saw it as helping people, and treated it as a true service to the area. He never thought of the money."

READ MORE:

How teen hero saved a life from Kingaroy shopfront crash

TRAGEDY: D'Aguilar Hwy crash turns fatal

Well loved doctor's farewell after 48 years of service

Malcolm started off as an engineer in his younger days at the Tarong power station before becoming an optometrist.

He went on to open his first optometry practice in Nanango before he moved to Kingaroy indefinitely where he stayed for more than 30 years.

Wayne recalled his father's love of the area, and said he stayed in town to help those in Kingaroy when his family moved to Brisbane for their children's education.

"He came back every weekend to be with his family, but he always loved Kingaroy, and I feel like that's why he stayed in the town for so long," Wayne said.

"He was very attached to the area, and passionate about buying local, and just being local."

Malcolm's employees Tamara Freeman and Gayle Louise had been inundated with phone calls this week, all from friends and patients offering their condolences.

"We've just had so many people calling since it happened, it's overwhelming," Mrs Freeman said.

Malcolm Lee See with his grandchildren. Picture: Contributed

"He wasn't just an optometrist, he would go above and beyond for his patients."

Mrs Freeman remembered a man calling this week to give his condolences after being his patient for the past 32 years.

"He just cared for everyone's wellbeing, and in the time Gayle and I have known him, we just can't say enough good words about him," Mrs Freeman said.

"You just say his name, and everyone had the deepest respect for him."

Mrs Freeman will remember Malcolm's "cheeky smile" around the office which was often paired with a wicked sense of humour.

"One time he asked me how old I was and I told him, so then I asked him, but he just loved being so private," she said.

"All he did was give me a cheeky smile and wandered off.

"We're going to miss him dearly."

Malcolm was survived by his wife Marie, children Neville, Wayne, Amanda, Jemma, and his six grandchildren.