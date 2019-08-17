Val Holmes’ vow to dad: ‘I’ll prove them wrong’

RUGBY league superstar Valentine Holmes has pledged to his father that "I'll prove them wrong" as he prepares for the most vital two weeks of his young NFL career.

In a video produced by his team the New York Jets, Holmes is shown talking from the US by phone to his father, who says: "They were all saying you wouldn't be playing this year."

Holmes responds: "Yeah, that's what they say, but I'll prove them wrong."

The talented rugby league international has two more practice games to prove to Jets head coach Adam Gase that he should be chosen for the team's final squad of 53.

Valentine Holmes hopes to make the Jets’ final squad of 53. Picture: James Keivom

The former Cronulla Sharks NRL star made his debut for the Jets last week and impressed with a handful of useful carries in a preseason game against the Giants. He then had a few minutes of game time in the Jets' second preseason game, a win against the Atlanta Falcons.

The Jets' promotional video shows Holmes watching footage of himself scoring six tries in an international rugby league match against Fiji.

Valentine Holmes playing rugby league for the Sharks. Picture: Brett Costello

"I can remember every part of it, that was my first try," Holmes says in a six-minute video clip showing him sitting in the stands of the Jets' $100 million training facility.

"We had a really, really good team. It was a privilege and an honour to pull on this jersey and play with these guys.

"The position I played for Australia is called wing, the equivalent I guess in American football of receiver, just because you're on the edges," he explains as the video shows him running 100m to score off an intercept pass.

Holmes says the transition from rugby league to the NFL has been "surreal".

"One thing I kinda live by in my life is to not have any regrets. I kinda knew with this opportunity that came up for me, if I didn't take it, I would have regretted it," he says.

"It's all kinda surreal at the moment. This time last year I was just playing what I know and what I love, it just comes second nature, and a year later, I'm doing something that is totally different.

"I'm here now and it would be good to pull on that jersey and play. Obviously I want to prove not only to myself, but also to the people back home that if you put your mind to something, you can always achieve it and never live with regrets.

"It's really a good climate and I'm really excited to be here."

In the video, his teammate, Ty Montgomery, a competitor for a position as a running back or wide receiver in the Jets team, said he had to "look him up" when he first heard of Holmes.

"I had to think about it one day, like, who is Valentine Holmes? I had to look him up," Montgomery said.

"And I came to find out that he is so famous in Australia, he's like the LeBron James of rugby or something, I don't know, one of the highest-paid rugby players in Australia.

"He wanted to come here because he's always loved American football, and he wanted to play American football. I can't wait to see him on the field, he runs really strong, he breaks a lot of tackles, he's fast."

Meanwhile, Holmes has been boosted by his wife Natalia's decision to move to New York from Townsville, where she runs a gym, to be with him.

Natalia and Valentine Holmes. Picture: Instagram

"Given there are so many uncertainties over there it is hard to move my whole life over," she said.

"We just decided that I am 23 and may as well embrace the move while opportunity is there.

"I want to be there to support him and among the craziness of the NFL world, give him some normality.

"I am moving over there with an open mind and no expectations."