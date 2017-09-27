Vaccine skeptic explains why she's coming to Bundy

THE woman organising a Queensland tour against vaccination says she just wants parents to be informed.

Meryl Dorey said after her son had "injuries" from vaccines she started to question side-effects and believed parents had a right to an open discussion.

"What we say is come out and watch it and have a discussion on it," she said.

"We don't need to censor. What the government is calling for is censorship."

Ms Dorey said if people wanted to vaccinate it was their decision, but she said an informed choice was important.

"We don't have any interest in what people do or don't decide to do," she said.

"We want people to know two things - vaccination is not compulsory and vaccination is not necessarily in every person's best interests."

Ms Dorey said autism rates had risen massively and no one was asking why.

The Northern Rivers woman says a recent tour of Adelaide resulted in sell-out crowds and waiting lists.

"The fact is there are many families in the community injured by vaccines," she said.

Ms Dorey said she would be inviting Health Minister Cameron Dick and other professionals to the sessions for a discussion.