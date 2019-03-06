VACANT SHOPS: Video reveals the empty feeling in our CBD

Take a stroll through the Bundaberg CBD

A QUICK walk through the Bundaberg CBD tells a heartbreaking story.

I went for a stroll along Bourbong St this week, like I quite often do, but this time I attempted to look at the main shopping hub of the city through fresh eyes.

Armed with my iPhone, I filmed a time lapse video of all the stores, including those currently vacant.

Bundaberg Post Office, CBD. Brian Cassidy

Disappointingly there were 18 in total on the short stroll.

There were plenty of people on the streets and few car spaces available. So, why so many empty shopfronts?

Many windows donned a "for lease" sign, which was eye-catching for all the wrong reasons.

The buildings were sad remnants of the delightful shops that once filled the heart of the CBD.

Custom cake store Koodos was the latest blow to the street, shutting recently after trading since September 2017.

Bundaberg Regional Council is working hard on the revitalisation of Bundy's main street with the #LoveBundy and traders campaigns.

Mayor Jack Dempsey was excited about the launch of the Love Bundy campaign to help boost the towns economy. Contributed

They're initiatives that are getting the thumbs up from store owners such as Nathans Boutique owner Sue Hargreaves, who this week told the NewsMail the council was doing a great job.

The council announced at the end of last week it was also in discussions with landlords of empty shops, planning to launch an arts project throughout September to fill the spaces with temporary installations.

The CBD piano has also brought life to the area with members of the community pushing to make the instrument a permanent addition, even starting a Facebook group to inform residents of up-coming jam sessions.

JAMMING: Cat Sivewright and Barry Fensom are wanting to set up regular jam sessions at the piano in the pavilion on Bourbong St. Katie Hall

Shirts stating "I Love Bundaberg" are paraded by both workers and customers proud to be living in the Rum City.

Join me on my stroll through Bourbong St.

