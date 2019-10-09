Menu
Vacancy data not available for Wide Bay

Zachary O’Brien, zachary.obrien@news-mail.com.au
9th Oct 2019 5:00 AM
Hinkler MP Keith Pitt says Bundaberg’s jobseekers need to take what job is in front of them.

But whether there are mathematically enough jobs to go around for the region’s unemployed is a different question, as there appears no accurate data relating to job vacancies in the Bundaberg and Wide Bay regions.

Despite the push to get Bundaberg’s long-term unemployed into work with the implementation of the Cashless Debit Card trials, the government is not able to provide data on the number of jobs available in Bundaberg.

“There are jobs available locally, however job seekers need to be prepared to take what is offered,” Mr Pitt said.

While it’s advice most people can agree with, specific data for job vacancies in the Bundaberg or the Wide Bay regions isn’t available, with a spokesperson for the Department of Employment stating “the Wide Bay area is best represented by the Central Queensland region”.

The Central Queensland in question is just one of the 37 areas Australia is divided up into by the Department of Employment in the latest vacancy report. It’s not an easy area to find accompanying data for an area, reaching from the bottom of Fraser Island, north to Airlie Beach and as far west as (roughly) Barcaldine.

A department spokesperson said the areas were determined by a “best-fit regional structure” based on job boards using different regions.

It’s a massive area with dozens of towns and cities, including many driven by the booms and busts of the mining sector.

In the Central Queensland region over the past year to August, the department monitored 25,800 internet job advertisements.

While it’s not a perfect estimate of job availability and only collects advertisements from three job boards (SEEK, CareerOne and Australian JobSearch), the Department of Employment monitored 170,500 new advertisements for jobs in the year to August across the nation.

