V8 driver turned porn star’s racist rant

A GOLD COAST Supercars driver-turned-porn star has hit out at the Indian community in an online rant on her OnlyFans page.

Expressing frustration over several of her online photos and videos allegedly being stolen, Renee Gracie, 25, said she "did not like Indians now."

"To all you Indian a--holes on my page. Stop stealing my images," she wrote.

"They are copyrighted and I own them not you.

"Stop making pages of me and stop sharing my videos and images illegally."

Ms Gracie was the first ever full-time female Supercars driver but recently left her motorsport career to sell X-rated content online.

She shot to prominence at Bathurst in 2015, when she joined forces with Swiss racer Simona de Silvestro at Bathurst.

Renee Gracie’s rant against Indians on her OnlyFans page. Picture: Supplied

In the OnlyFans post, Ms Gracie states the alleged thefts only started happening after her story recently appeared in the Indian media and "went viral" in that country.

"I don't like Indians now," she wrote.

"If you have shared or stolen my images your (sic) an a-hole and I hope you get what comes for you (sic).

"If your (sic) Indian, get off my page now! Your (sic) not welcome here anymore."

Ms Gracie finishes the rant by indicating she will be removing all Indian followers from her page.

"I will be removing all India's (sic) from my page tonight," she said.

OnlyFans is a social media platform where anyone can post any type of content, with 'fans' able to subscribe to see their content for a fee.

Although fitness experts, chefs and musicians use the platform, the majority of users are amateur or professional pornographic models or performers.

A photo from former Supercar driver-turned-adult entertainer, Renee Gracie, from her Instagram account. Picture: Instagram

A few days earlier, Ms Gracie hit out at Instagram for removing a photo of her displaying a 'boob chandelier' tattoo, writing "My photos getting removed is really getting old now," under the photo, which she reposted to her account.

She previously told the Daily Telegraph the move to the adult entertainment industry had put her in a better financial position than car racing did.

The former V8 driver said she started by posting nude photos to her account, but having made nearly $3100 in her first week, she moved on to sharing videos of her having sex.

Ms Gracie told the Daily Telegraph she had made up to $25,000 a week on the platform and had no plans to return to her career as a V8 driver.

On Reddit, some members of an Indian channel criticised her post after a since-removed screenshot was shared to the r/Indiaspeaks community.

"She's mad because her photos were leaked, it can be leaked by anyone she just can't blame Indians for it and it is completely racist," one Reddit user wrote.

"She might not realise it but most of her Insta followers and fans are Indians."

Another called for people to report her MyFans account.

Ex- Supercar driver Renee Gracie (right) in an Instagram post. Picture: Instagram

On Instagram, - where several of her 657,000 followers appear to be from India - many people expressed their disappointment about Ms Gracie's career change.

"Madam, why did you need join to the porn industry? You was our legend of riding (sic)," Saurabh Sharma wrote under one of Ms Gracie's risqué photos.

"You are a youth icon, for all the girls, we have felt very bad by this your decision (sic)."

Many others commented in support of Ms Gracie's career change, including Darren Khan.

"If she's happy and doing well, does it really matter? What she does now doesn't affect you whatsoever," he said under another one of her Instagram posts.

Ms Gracie has been contacted for comment.

Her wealth has skyrocketed since News Corp Australia broke the story on her career change with 5000 people subscribing to her FansOnly site since the public revelation.

