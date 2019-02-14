V8 champ to visit city next month

NEW YEAR: Shane van Gisbergen poses with the car he is racing with during this year's Supercars season. Bundaberg business Pacific Blue Car Wash is sponsoring the driver on his racing suit for the duration of the season.

NEW YEAR: Shane van Gisbergen poses with the car he is racing with during this year's Supercars season. Bundaberg business Pacific Blue Car Wash is sponsoring the driver on his racing suit for the duration of the season. Robert Cianflone

MOTORSPORT: When Red Bull Holden Racing teams Shane Van Gisbergen is competing in the Supercars this season, a certain Bundy business will be along for the ride.

Pacific Blue Car Wash, which opened in Bargara in December, has come on board as a sponsor for the 2016 Supercars champion.

The business is on Van Gisbergen's racing suit with the driver showing off the brand at the Supercars launch in Melbourne yesterday.

"This is the 10th year we've been in the corporate box with Triple 888 racing,” Pacific Blue Car Wash owner Nathan Teske said.

"We've met some great friends along the way.

"We become good friends with Robert Van Gisbergen (Shane's father) and it just grew from there.”

The Supercars driver, who finished second in the title last year, is now on his way to the region.

The Kiwi driver will be in Bundaberg on March 9 after competing in the Superloop 500 in Adelaide.

He will be here for one day.

"It's great to get him here a week after an event and a week before another round,” Teske said.

"We couldn't get him here earlier because of the Bathurst 12-hour he was racing in.”

Teske said Van Gisbergen would be at his business during the day to sign autographs, answer questions and for fans to have their photo taken with him.

"The day starts at 10am and runs until 3pm,” Teske said.

"Shane will be there from around 12pm to 3pm.”

The trip to the region is the first for the New Zealander and he said he was looking forward to it.

Van Gisbergen's trip is the fifth made by a Supercars driver in the past 18 months after Mark Winterbottom, Cameron Waters, Garth Tander and James Golding came last year and in 2017. Current champion Scott McLaughlin also visited the region in 2016.

Pacific Blue Car Wash is located at 46 Bauer St in Bargara.