Utter mayhem as Richmond fans explode

A man burns a sign in Swan Street before being arrested.

The party has started on Swan Street in Richmond but it has not gone off without a hitch.

After wild scenes when the Tigers won the premiership in 2017, police promised a heavier presence in the precinct this evening and have been put to work as flares, fires and fracas took place.

Police arrested one man who was burning a sign about controversial GWS star Toby Greene upon a rooftop.

Man stands on a roof at the corner of Lennox and Swan. He holds a burning Toby Greene sign. @theheraldsun @superfooty pic.twitter.com/KeaawiGnxL — Tamsin Rose (@tamsinroses) September 28, 2019

When he came down after scaling a street sign he was arrested but not before a violent scuffle erupted when he made his way down an electricity pole to waiting police.

The man jumps down the power pole.

Earlier fans had set alight a GWS Giants scarf, while others let off flares in the crowded area.

Others lined up to get tattoos and the popular pubs in the area were heaving and at maximum capacity.

Police move in as flares are set off on Swan Street.

While there was a negative element to some of the rowdy fan behaviour many of the Richmond faithful were out in force to enjoy the night, singing and dancing in the streets with one many playing famous club song 'Tigerland' on his trombone as others sang along.

Earlier Swan Street had turned yellow and black as those in the Tiger Army roared down into Richmond heartland after they dished out an 89-point thumping of GWS to win their second flag in three years.

Fans were burning Giants items.

The Richmond faithful are also expecting their premiership heroes to turn up to the street after

coach Damien Hardwick had teased a visit to Swan St, telling fans - and his players - at the MCG's post-match Premiership Party: "We're definitely doing Swan, aren't we?"

Dustin Martin added: "We're going down Swan tonight. 100 per cent. I said we should get the bus with no roof.

But Hardwick's reply was classic: "We want to get out of the joint, Dusty."

Flares are set off on Swan Street as Tigers fans celebrate.

Revellers had been warned that any who got too out of hand would be dealt with by police earlier in the week.

"If you come to the MCG and you engage in any criminal activity whatsoever, or you place anyone else's safety at risk, you will be arrested," Assistant Commissioner Shane Patton said on Tuesday.

"There is going to be no tolerance for anyone who is not acting properly."

-with AAP

The man is then led away by police.

There were plenty of flares going off on Saturday night.