25°
News

Ute slap 'triggered' Cenny bouncer, jurors told

Ross Irby
| 25th Jul 2017 7:15 PM
ON TRIAL: Christian Anderson, with a member of his legal team, outside the Central Hotel during yesterday's visit by the jury.
ON TRIAL: Christian Anderson, with a member of his legal team, outside the Central Hotel during yesterday's visit by the jury. Craig Warhurst

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

HOTEL bouncer Christian Anderson is on trial accused of punching and kicking the face of a backpacker who slapped his beloved red ute outside the Central Hotel.

Anderson has pleaded not guilty to assaulting Barry Smith causing bodily harm while in company on October 25, 2014.

Crown prosecutor Sandra Cupina today told jurors in the Bundaberg District Court that the slap may have been a "trigger" to Anderson, who was heard to say "You hit my car d******d".

Ms Cupina said Anderson was the hotel's head security officer that night when a large man in a black shirt with security tag number 666 ran across the road from the hotel and forced Mr Smith to the ground.

The man is alleged to have kicked Mr Smith's face and punched and hit him while he was on the ground.

Ms Cupina said the man kicked Mr Smith in the back then restrained him.

A female friend of Mr Smith was horrified and had to be restrained.

Mr Smith suffered a fractured eye socket, a spinal fracture and bruising.

Ms Cupina said 666 was Anderson's security ID number and his conduct had been violent and unlawful.

She said the jury would hear evidence that Mr Smith tried to get into the Central but was refused entry by Anderson because he had no identification.

As Mr Smith walked away with a female friend toward McDonalds he went past a parked red ute on Targo St and slapped it. It was undamaged.

Ms Cupina said the ute belonged to Anderson and Mr Smith's slap appearred to have triggered him

She said Mr Smith would tell jurors that Anderson kicked him in the face and body and hit and punched him when on the ground, while he was curled up in a ball saying "I'm sorry... I'm sorry".

Giving evidence, Constable Joshua Ellis told the court that when he arrived outside Central he saw Anderson's red Hilux ute parked and could hear "a commotion going on".

"I observed a male lying on the ground face down, half wedged against a vehicle," he said.

"Christian (Anderson) was holding him down in a lunging fashion, his left knee was above his (Smith's) shoulder blades, neck area," he said.

Const Ellis, who knew Anderson, said he asked him to get off the man.

Another security officer, Jason Rammett, was also there.

In cross-examination by defence barrister Catherine Morgan, Const Ellis said Anderson had a distinctive red ute.

He disagreed with Ms Morgan that the position Anderson was in - on top of Mr Smith - had been towards his lower back, instead saying "very upper portion near his neck ... I thought it an extremely high position".

Senior Constable Andrew Blunt, who arrived at the scene with Const Ellis, said he saw a large man with a beard, a security officer from the hotel, holding one of Smith's arms up "like an arm lock".

"He was on top of him, (on his) back or shoulder area," Snr Const Blunt said.

"The man was struggling, complaining, lots of yelling, (saying) 'let me up'."

Snr Const Blunt said Mr Rammett had been holding Mr Smith's legs.

He arrested and handcuffed Mr Smith for causing public nuisance.

But after examining Mr Smith's facial injuries - including a black eye closed by swelling - with a torch, Snr Cnst Blunt said he removed the handcuffs.

Mr Smith he was taken to Bundaberg Hospital.

Judge Terry Martin SC adjourned yesterday afternoon's proceedings to take jurors to a viewing of the crime scene outside the Central Hotel.

The trial is expected to continue today.

Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  buncourt

Man knocks girlfriend out, then she gets revenge

Man knocks girlfriend out, then she gets revenge

A "HAY-MAKER” to the face of a young mother at a service station knocked her to the ground, breaking her jaw.

Yes, Bundaberg had an oyster saloon in 1911

OLDEN DAYS: A fruit and vegetable seller in Bundaberg. Maureen Kimber found these undated pictures in her grandmother's photo collection.

The retail world was a different one back then

New fruit and veg stand to pop up

Kylie Jackson and Bree Grima from BFVG.

Buy direct from farmers

Dog trainer's warning: There's a rough side to dog parks

GOOD BOY: Dog trainer Tenille Williams, with rottweiler Diesel, says dog parks should not be treated like a free-for-all and owners need to use common sense.

Dogs aren't the real risk - it's their owners: expert

Local Partners

Meet the Bundy servo making life easier for the community

SERVO'S exclusive driveway service for the members of the Bundaberg community is winner with locals.

Call for blood and plasma donations in Bundaberg

SLEEVES UP: Martin Kelly reassures Rachael Middleton as she gives blood as part of the Red Cross Blood donation drive. Photo: Max Fleet / NewsMail

Roll up your sleeves

Why crowds are loving Happy Kanye at Splendour

Danger Dave and Melissah Marie with the artwork Happy Kanye at Splendour in the Festival 2017.

By Barcelona-based artistic collective Hungry Castle

Amber Heard, Elon Musk among Splendour celebs

Bernard Fanning plays the main stage at Splendour in the Grass 2017 on day 2.

DAY TWO of Splendour in the Grass was the day of celebrities.

Ten things to do in Bundy this weekend

DAZZLING DISPLAY: Fireworks will light up the sky at Bargara tomorrow night from 7pm.

Fireworks spectacular, raft race, sewing bee and more

How many triangles are in this picture?

The simple illustration has been shared thousands of times on Facebook after leaving viewers scratching their heads.

VIDEO: The 'Disco Boob' trend at Splendour

Rachael Millen, of Newcastle, sporting the fashionable chest peace of glitter at Splendour in the Grass 2017 near Byron Bay.

VIDEO: Festival organisers forced to clarify policy on nudity.

Bieber quit tour to set up his own church?

Justin Bieber on stage during his concert at ANZ Stadium in Homebush.

Bieber is calling it quits on the rest of his Purpose World Tour

Bachelor hopeful ‘didn’t realise how naked she was’

The Bachelor Australia‘s Leah

Her dress was certainly daring, but she wasn't aware by just how much

Phelps shredded over shark race fiasco

"Phelps vs. Shark: Great Gold vs. Great White," with Phelps testing his speed against that of a great white shark.

People are genuinely upset at the way the race was run

Film boss marvels at Sunshine State

FOR REVIEW AND PREVIEW PURPOSES ONLY. Mark Ruffalo and Chris Hemsworth in a scene from the movie Thor: Ragnarok. Supplied by Marvel.

Thor: Ragnarok success may mean more Marvel movies for Queensland.

ABC's Q&A: Should 16-year-olds be allowed to vote?

Opposition Health Minister Catherine King on the Q & A panel, left, and right, Minister for the Environment and Energy Josh Frydenberg.

But there was one thing the students weren't discussing.

IDEAL BRICK STARTER OR INVESTMENT

22 Thomas Thomsen Drive, Thabeban 4670

House 3 1 1 $178,000

Are you looking for a good starter first home or investment property without breaking the bank? Positioned just short walking distance to daycare centres, public...

BE QUICK - SIZE WILL SURPRISE WITH THIS MUST SEE BRICK AND TILE HOME

75 Fe Walker, Kepnock 4670

House 3 1 1 $219,000

The size of this home will certainly surprise with 3 good bedrooms, oversized modern kitchen, great size lounge and dining areas, front sunroom, oversized single...

2 LARGE LIVING AREAS AND TUCKED AWAY IN QUIET SECLUDED POCKET

37 Jenalyn Crescent, Avoca 4670

House 3 1 1 $255,000

Are you looking for a 3 bedroom brick home to occupy or for investment in a great location within close proximity to schools, daycare, hospitals and major...

POTENTIAL OFFICE SPACE IN HOSPITAL PRECINCT

116 Woongarra Street, Bundaberg West 4670

House 5 2 2 Offers Over...

Situated on a 1,012m2 Residential B block in one of Bundaberg's most highly sought after locations is this must see Queenslander with excellent street appeal...

GREAT FAMILY HOME JUST A SHORT STROLL TO ARCHIES and KELLYS BEACH

3 Cossart Crescent, Bargara 4670

House 4 2 6 $425,000

POSITION, POSITION, POSITION Seldom do homes in this position come to the market and those who know of the highly sort after pockets of Bargara will realise when...

HOLE IN ONE WITH BOTH THE OCEAN AND GOLF COURSE AT YOUR DOORSTEP

154 Barolin Esplanade, Coral Cove 4670

House 4 2 3 OFFERS OVER...

Many would say that life does not get any better than waking up and looking out over the beautiful Pacific Ocean every day but it certainly does if you live at 154...

PRICED TO GO - 4 BEDROOMS, 2 LIVING, 1017M2 BLOCK IN FANTASTIC LOCATION

21 Fleming Street, Norville 4670

House 4 1 2 Offers Over...

Do not delay in organising your inspection on this must see brick and tile 4 bedroom home in Norville as the owners have made the decision to sell and the property...

LARGE OPEN PLAN LIVING WITH RAKED CEILINGS IN BEAUTIFULLY MAINTAINED COMPLEX

8/56 Heaps Street, Avenell Heights 4670

Unit 3 2 1 OFFERS OVER...

Positioned in an outstanding must see and home proud security gated boutique complex is this easy care unit. This well maintained property is jam packed with...

BANG FOR BUCK 3 BEDROOM BLOCK IN GREAT LOCATION

196 Targo Street, Walkervale 4670

House 3 1 1 $189,000

If you are looking for a 3 bedroom home in a handy location at an affordable price then this is the property for you. This block property consists of 3 bedrooms...

COUNTRY AMBIENCE - 11 MINUTES TO C.B.D

32 Henricksens Road, Sharon 4670

House 5 2 6 $329,000

A stunningly renovated home on a lovely half acre (2000m2) block in a tranquil country setting well away from any neighboring homes. All this situated within 1...

TENANTS FROM HELL: See the mess left by evicted couple

DISGUSTING: Mess left by evicted tenants. Owner of the Mongogarie property Christine Beatty has been left at least $5000 out of pocket.

Couple were 'living large' while not paying their rent

How Gladstone's cheapest and most expensive homes stack up

SPECTACULAR: This home on Springs Road, Agnes Water, is selling in the mid-$2 million range.

With the market currently low, now is the time to invest.

'We’re goin' to Bonnie Doon!' and now you can too

How's the serenity?

The experience will have you exclaiming “how’s the serenity?”

New life for Bree and historic Oddfellows Hall

TWO CHANGES: Bree Dahl with her new baby Ivy in front of the historic Oddfellows Hall she purchased at auction and will renovate into a house.

Historic hall to be turned into home