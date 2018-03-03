Ute ends up on roof after dramatic crash at roundabout

EMERGENCY SERVICES: The aftermath of a two-vehicle crash at Bourbong St.

LATE-NIGHT revellers got a dramatic start to their night after a grey Toyota ute ended up on its roof after a crash at Bourbong St.

Emergency services were called to reports of a two-vehicle crash about 9.45pm yesterday at the intersection of Walla and Bourbong Sts.

A police spokesman said reports suggest the grey ute was driving along Walla St and the white ute was travelling along Bourbong St.

"The initial indication is the grey ute was going around the roundabout and the white vehicle has run into it,” he said.

Luckily both drivers escaped without any injuries.

Police investigations continue.