Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
EMERGENCY SERVICES: The aftermath of a two-vehicle crash at Bourbong St.
EMERGENCY SERVICES: The aftermath of a two-vehicle crash at Bourbong St. Declan Bartels: Facebook
News

Ute ends up on roof after dramatic crash at roundabout

3rd Mar 2018 9:33 AM

LATE-NIGHT revellers got a dramatic start to their night after a grey Toyota ute ended up on its roof after a crash at Bourbong St.

Emergency services were called to reports of a two-vehicle crash about 9.45pm yesterday at the intersection of Walla and Bourbong Sts.

A police spokesman said reports suggest the grey ute was driving along Walla St and the white ute was travelling along Bourbong St.

EMERGENCY SERVICES: The aftermath of a two-vehicle crash at Bourbong St.
EMERGENCY SERVICES: The aftermath of a two-vehicle crash at Bourbong St. Declan Bartels: Facebook

"The initial indication is the grey ute was going around the roundabout and the white vehicle has run into it,” he said.

Luckily both drivers escaped without any injuries.

Police investigations continue.

EMERGENCY SERVICES: The aftermath of a two-vehicle crash at Bourbong St.
EMERGENCY SERVICES: The aftermath of a two-vehicle crash at Bourbong St. Declan Bartels: Facebook
ambulance bourbong st crash police roundabout
Bundaberg News Mail
Bundy war veterans face RSL dismissal for speaking out

Bundy war veterans face RSL dismissal for speaking out

News WAR veterans face possible expulsion from the RSL after daring to publicly air their displeasure about issues surrounding the Bundaberg RSL Sub Branch.

Umpires threaten to strike over pay dispute

Umpires threaten to strike over pay dispute

News No deal signed with season opener weeks away

Barnaby meant to be in Bundy today

Barnaby meant to be in Bundy today

Politics DID you know Barnaby Joyce was supposed to be in Bundaberg today?

Warbird returning for Anzac Day

Warbird returning for Anzac Day

News Snifter will also be available for joy flights

Local Partners