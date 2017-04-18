Ute comes off second best against massive wash-out

OFF THE ROAD: A family was travelling in a dual-cab ute when it came to grief on Fraser Island yesterday.

IF THE driver of this ute wasn't feeling a bit rough after spending Easter on Fraser Island, they are now.

The dual-cab ended up in the drink after coming a cropper in a massive wash-out near Dilli Village on the island yesterday.

The family travelling in the vehicle weren't seriously hurt.

Fraser Island Towing was called to retrieve the vehicle.

HAZARD: Ben Gerrand shared this image. "It's actually a bit over a metre high and near impossible to see if you're not travelling to the ledge side.” Ben Gerrand

While some people questioned how the driver hadn't managed to avoid the wash-out, others had some clues.

Ben Gerrand posted an image which he said showed how high the wash-out was but that vehicles travelling the direction of the ute would have difficulty seeing that.

Photos View Photo Gallery

The image of the stricken ute was posted on the Facebook Page I got bogged at Inskip Point, which has become an online shrine of photos and videos of drivers who've come to grief at Inskip, Fraser and Rainbow Beach.