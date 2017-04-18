28°
News

Ute comes off second best against massive wash-out

Jay Fielding
| 18th Apr 2017 5:48 PM
OFF THE ROAD: A family was travelling in a dual-cab ute when it came to grief on Fraser Island yesterday.
OFF THE ROAD: A family was travelling in a dual-cab ute when it came to grief on Fraser Island yesterday. I got bogged at Inskip Point

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

IF THE driver of this ute wasn't feeling a bit rough after spending Easter on Fraser Island, they are now.

The dual-cab ended up in the drink after coming a cropper in a massive wash-out near Dilli Village on the island yesterday.

The family travelling in the vehicle weren't seriously hurt.

Fraser Island Towing was called to retrieve the vehicle.

HAZARD: Ben Gerrand shared this image. "It&#39;s actually a bit over a metre high and near impossible to see if you&#39;re not travelling to the ledge side.”
HAZARD: Ben Gerrand shared this image. "It's actually a bit over a metre high and near impossible to see if you're not travelling to the ledge side.” Ben Gerrand

While some people questioned how the driver hadn't managed to avoid the wash-out, others had some clues.

Ben Gerrand posted an image which he said showed how high the wash-out was but that vehicles travelling the direction of the ute would have difficulty seeing that.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

The image of the stricken ute was posted on the Facebook Page I got bogged at Inskip Point, which has become an online shrine of photos and videos of drivers who've come to grief at Inskip, Fraser and Rainbow Beach.

Bundaberg News Mail
Ute comes off second best against massive wash-out

Ute comes off second best against massive wash-out

IF THE driver of this ute wasn't feeling a bit rough after spending Easter on Fraser Island, they are now.

Bundy couple's photo project is too cute to handle

Owen when he was three years old...

Photo project documents Owen and William's growth

Rosie Batty guest speaker at breakfast

BREAKFAST WITH ROSIE: Zonta Club of Bundaberg will host a breakfast on May 18 with special guest Rosie Batty to support Domestic and Family Violence Prevention Month.

Speak up against family violence next month

Bargara's still the coast with the most

REAL ESTATE: Miller Street Bargara. Photo: Mike Knott / NewsMail

Post-flood market grows in East Bundy

Local Partners

Paws for effect at biggest event on canine calendar

GIVE your pooch a real treat by taking them along to the largest event on Bundaberg's canine calendar.

How long lotto winner has to claim million dollars

WOULDNT IT BE NICE: North Bundy News owner Donna Fuernsinn and staff member Jacqui ODonnell celebrate selling a Division 1-winning lotto ticket.

Several reasons why prizes go unclaimed

What public holidays are left in 2017

HOLIDAYS: Out and about at Dicky Beach are Janine and Cooper, 3, Smith with Tamara and Harrison Polzin, 18 months.

THE Easter break is almost over but there are plenty of days off yet

Patti Smith: the mother of punk gave Jim Morrison his wings

Patti Smith at Bluesfest 2017 in Byron Bay.

One of the most exhilarating performances in recent Blues history

UPDATED: Patti Smith donates large sum for flood recovery

Patti Smith at Bluesfest 2017 in Byron Bay.

The artist performed two shows at Bluesfest 2017

Train rolls in for Australian tour this winter

DROPS of Jupiter chart toppers Train have announced they will bring their Play That Song tour to Australia this winter.

Get stuck into sculpture at beachside workshop

SCULPTURE BY THE SEA: Artist Paul Perry working on hebel sculpture.

Artist to help create masterpieces using hebel

The Star Wars fan theory that’s sweeping the internet

Adam Driver at his menacing best as Kylo Ren in the new Star Wars trailer.

Has Luke turned to the Dark Side of the Force?

Patti Smith: the mother of punk gave Jim Morrison his wings

Patti Smith at Bluesfest 2017 in Byron Bay.

One of the most exhilarating performances in recent Blues history

Seven Year Switch: Hey guess what, now you're married!

Stills from Seven Year Switch Season 2, episode 1

The couples were slapped with a rule they didn’t see coming.

My Kitchen Rules’ Josh Meeuwissen finally booted

Josh mistakenly uses all the coriander in the marinade for his crab.

Josh and Amy Meeuwissen have finally been eliminated

MOVIE REVIEW: Their Finest war dramedy hits right notes

Gemma Arterton and Sam Claflin.

REVIEW: Second World War dramedy is smart, funny and unpredictable

OUTSTANDING VALUE 3 LIVING AREAS + POOL + 6m x 6m SHED

274 Avoca Road, Avoca 4670

House 3 1 2 $285,000

This 3 bedroom home has been priced to sell and will be sure to tick the boxes and satisfy the most savvy of purchasers. Attributes of this property range from...

PRICE ALERT! ABSOLUTE STEAL AT JUST $499,000!!

189 Quinns Road, Moorland 4670

House 4 2 4 $469,000

15 ACRES WITH A BEAUTIFUL, NEAR NEW 4 BEDROOM HOME Less than 2 years old, this great family home was built to make the most of the open, panoramic rural views...

INDEPENDENT DUAL LIVING

17 Gahans Road, Kalkie 4670

House 4 2 1 OFFERS OVER...

Now here is a property that offers dual independent living and certainly provides options and flexibility for the savvy purchaser. Located in Kalkie the property...

HOLE IN ONE WITH BOTH THE OCEAN AND GOLF COURSE AT YOUR DOORSTEP

154 Barolin Esplanade, Coral Cove 4670

House 4 2 3 OFFERS OVER...

Many would say that life does not get any better than waking up and looking out over the beautiful Pacific Ocean every day but it certainly does if you live at 154...

YOU WILL BE IMPRESSED - 3 BEDROOMS PLUS OFFICE and SOLAR

45 Jefferis Street, Bundaberg North 4670

House 3 2 2 $299,000

This absolute must see property is your opportunity buy a modern affordable family home in a great location with all the necessities at a price sure to...

MULTIPLE LIVING AREAS, SHED, SOLAR AND CLOSE TO ST MARY&#39;S

37 Chancellor Drive, Avenell Heights 4670

House 4 2 3 $429,000

Designed for family living and entertaining with uncompromised approach to quality is the best way to describe this must see family home. This property...

SOMETHING A LITTLE SPECIAL ON THE COAST

10 Knudsen Street, Elliott Heads 4670

House 2 1 3 $300,000

Melaleuca is situated a few homes back from the beautiful Coral Sea, nestled among a very private serene setting. Not very often a property like this becomes...

2 LIVING AREAS + OVERSIZED BEDROOMS PLUS OFFICE + 11M X 4M MAN CAVE

13 Richards Street, Svensson Heights 4670

House 4 2 1 $259,000

Ideally suited to those looking for extra living space, this must see property consists of 4 generous size bedrooms plus office, 2 living areas plus separated...

LARGE 1,231m2 ALLOTMENT WITH LOADS OF SHED SPACE

1a Pinnacle Court, Avoca 4670

House 4 2 2 $335,000

Here is a property ideally suited for those looking for a modern rendered 4 bedroom home on a large allotment with ample room to install sheds, pools and still...

YOU WILL NOT FIND BETTER VALUE THAN HERE

2 / 62 Electra Street, Bundaberg West 4670

Unit 3 2 1 $235,000

Positioned in a small boutique complex of 5 townhouses with great street appeal and located in a very handy location just a short walk to Friendly Society Hospital...

This small box of a unit just sold for $1 million

Elizabeth Bay unit has charming views to Sydney Heads.

If this doesn't scream 'housing bubble', nothing does.

DREAM HOMES: 10 properties with a million-dollar price tag

5 Lawson Street, Laguna Quays

10 properties in the Mackay region with a million-dollar price tag.

The days of waiting for Harmony are over

ON SITE: Sunshine Coast builders get the first inspection of their blocks at the new Harmony Display World at Palmview.

A giant leap forward for Queensland's new display home village

Big boost for Bulcock St

THE RIGHT MIX: Boost Caloundra franchisee Sid Solmaz Len Greedy and Alan Gray of Ray White Commercial Caloundra on site at the new juice bar in Bulcock St.

Healthy choices as Sunshine Coast gets new fresh juice bar

The Point shapes up

The Point retail complex at Buddina is on track for the first customers to come through the doors in July 2017.

New retail hub at centre of Sunshine Coast creates a buzz

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!