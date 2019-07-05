Ushering in a new era of hockey for young star

MADE IT: Cohen Usher has been chosen for the Queensland School Sports 10- 12 years boys' team.

MADE IT: Cohen Usher has been chosen for the Queensland School Sports 10- 12 years boys' team. Mike Knott BUN050719HOC2

HOCKEY: Bundaberg's Cohen Usher is not content with making one Queensland team.

He wants another this weekend.

The Waves Cities player will play for the Rum City in the under-13 state titles in Toowoomba with the side in Division1 for the first time in several years.

And Usher is in good form after recent success in Queensland School Sports.

The 12-year-old, competing for Wide Bay, helped the region to fourth in the 10- to 12-year-old titles in Townsville, earning state selection in the process.

He dominated in one area.

"I played 10 games and scored eight goals,” he said.

"I did lots of leading and calling for the ball and getting in the right positions.”

Usher said his success came after playing in the tournament the previous year.

He was one of the oldest and best players in the team.

"I didn't take too long to get used to it,” he said.

"Straight from the start I wasn't nervous.”

Usher is part of a talented family.

His sister Zali was also picked in previous years to represent Queensland.

The Shalom College student will now prepare for the nationals in school sports, which will be held from August18 to 23 in Victoria.

"I'm probably going to try to get used to the cold and getting stronger and faster,” he said.

"I'm aiming for more ball control, speed and getting more strength.”

Usher for now will be aiming to help Bundaberg compete in Division1 at the state titles.

Bundaberg qualified for the top division after taking out Division2 in Mackay last year.

The Rum City is in Pool A and will face Ipswich 1, Fraser Coast, Toowoomba 1, Tweed and Mackay. Bundy play Ipswich today at 8.50am and Fraser Coast at 12.50pm.