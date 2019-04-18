Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Gmail is not working for some users.
Gmail is not working for some users.
Technology

Users report global Gmail outages

by Frank Chung
18th Apr 2019 10:04 AM

Internet users have flooded social media with reports of Gmail outages.

According to the Outage Report website, hundreds of people have complained of being unable to log into Gmail since just after 5pm US eastern time (7am AEST). The outages appear to be affecting users in the US, UK, India, Singapore, Europe and Australia.

"We're sorry, but your Gmail account is temporarily unavailable," read one login error message posted to Twitter. "We apologise for the inconvenience and suggest trying again in a few minutes."

Google has been contaced for comment.

More to come.

More Stories

business editors picks gmail google outages

Top Stories

    Surprise: Why Jewel's rooftop bar, retail space was axed

    premium_icon Surprise: Why Jewel's rooftop bar, retail space was axed

    Business ONE of the most controversial developments in the region's history has created further questions following the State Government's approval.

    Hinkler election battleground: LNP stronghold inside view

    premium_icon Hinkler election battleground: LNP stronghold inside view

    Politics Call for policy to address living cost pressures

    High-flying lives as Barbera empire besieged

    premium_icon High-flying lives as Barbera empire besieged

    News Multiple companies are being pursued for alleged debts

    Man injured in motorbike crash

    Man injured in motorbike crash

    News Man injured after motorbike crash.