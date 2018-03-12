Usain Bolt teams up with Austchilli to wow your tastebuds

BOLT OF CHILLI: AustChilli's Trent DePaoli, Mikayla Haupt and David DePaoli excited about Bolt's new hot sauce.

BOLT OF CHILLI: AustChilli's Trent DePaoli, Mikayla Haupt and David DePaoli excited about Bolt's new hot sauce. Mike Knott

LIGHTNING may not strike in the same place twice, but our locals in chilli have Bolted to the spotlight once again.

The Bundaberg farmers with the sauciest of grins, Austchilli, have teamed up with one of the fastest men on earth to release a new range of hot chilli sauces.

Usain Bolt has released his Usain's Insane Hot Sauce, which is made up of four different types of chilli purees grown by the local chilli giants.

Austchilli director Trent De Paoli said the sauces contained chilli puree of various heat ratings and flavours.

"We are very excited,” Mr De Paoli said.

"We started working on this late last year and within a few months had it ready to go. We are dynamic and fast... just like Usain.”

Mr De Paoli said the sporting superstar approached them in collaboration with Coles when wanting to produce a sauce range which captured the flavours of Caribbean food.

"It's outstanding and really gives more credibility for the region,” he said.

The team at Austchilli have been working at a lightning pace to ensure the product was ready.

There are three flavours, mango and three chilli, pineapple and Jamaican spice and original Jamaican spice.

As reported in the Courier Mail, Bolt said the range celebrated his passion for spicy food.

"I realised that Caribbean food was not readily available outside places like the US or UK, and I wanted to bring these special flavours to Australia,” he said.

Despite being a high achiever Austchilli isn't looking to slow down anytime soon.

Mr De Paoli said they had similarly big projects in the pipeline.

The release of the hot sauces has come at a time of great momentum for the business, having just received federal funding to expand operations.

Austchilli received a $1.5 million grant last week as part of the government's $220 million Regional Jobs and Investment Package.

The funding will go towards a $3.91 million project involving construction of additional infrastructure at Austchilli's Alloway value-adding plant, including extra processing capabilities.

The creation of 26 full-time jobs will increase the company's output by 20 per cent and enable other regional producers to transform their businesses.