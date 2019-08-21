Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says that the US will fulfil the sanctions given to Iran
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says that the US will fulfil the sanctions given to Iran
Politics

US warns Iran on oil delivery to Syria

21st Aug 2019 9:38 AM

THE United States will take every action it can to prevent an Iranian tanker from delivering oil to Syria in contravention of US sanctions, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has warned.

"We have made clear that anyone who touches it, anyone who supports it, anyone who allows a ship to dock is at risk of receiving sanctions from the United States," Pompeo told reporters on Tuesday.

"If that ship again heads to Syria we will take every action we can consistent with those sanctions to prevent that."

The Adrian DArya - formerly the Grace 1 - left Gibraltar on August 18 and ship-tracking data showed the vessel was heading toward the Greek port of Kalamata.

More Stories

america iran oil tanker syria

Top Stories

    Bundy misses a fare go as cheap flights bypass region

    premium_icon Bundy misses a fare go as cheap flights bypass region

    News AUSTRALIAN airline Qantas has revealed there are no plans to extend it's last minute flight reductions to Bundaberg.

    Private healthcare costs crippling Bundy residents

    premium_icon Private healthcare costs crippling Bundy residents

    News Industry estimations about 60 per cent of residents as uninsured

    Govt cops criticism for delays on debating new reef laws

    premium_icon Govt cops criticism for delays on debating new reef laws

    Politics Burnett MP goes on attack over controversial legislation

    Bundy nutritionist serving up food for thought

    premium_icon Bundy nutritionist serving up food for thought

    Health Lauren helping others improve their health