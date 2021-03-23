US rocked by horror mass shooting

Colorado police responding to reports of active shooter at supermarket

UPDATE: There are at least six people dead, including at least one police officer, after a shooter dressed in tactical gear methodically gunned down shoppers at a supermarket in the US city of Boulder, Colorado while saying nothing, according to witnesses.

The man opened fire at the King Soopers grocery store at South Boulder about 2.50pm local time on Monday.

The Boulder Police Department wrote on Twitter: "ALERT: Active Shooter at the King Soopers on Table Mesa. AVOID THE AREA. PIO is en-route."

Eyewitness accounts say a man in full tactical gear opened fire in the car park of the grocery store before moving into the store where the shooting continued.

Soon after, a shirtless white man with a beard was escorted from the scene with his hands cuffed behind his back. He had blood running down his right leg and was limping.

Paramedics placed him on a stretcher before he was lifted into the back of an ambulance and accompanied by police.

Fox News reports there are "at least six people dead", including one police officer but other deaths are expected. Witnesses say there were at least three people on the ground, not moving, and more than 10 injured.

SWAT teams gathered at the scene described by witnesses as "chaos". Over loudspeaker, police told the shooter inside "you need to surrender". The bloodied man emerged wearing just his underwear.

A witness told Fox News the shooter had a "short assault rifle" and started shooting in the car park.

He was on his way to pick up coffee at the King Soopers in Boulder on Table Mesa Dr. when he saw a terrible sight after shots were fired.

Pictures from the scene show several windows of the store have been shattered. Social media has also been sharing images of a shirtless white man with a beard being escorted by police.

He has blood running down his right leg.

A video from the scene shows multiple bodies on the ground outside the store and a body just inside the front entrance.

TV footage police helping multiple people to safety after they had cleared the area

Colorado Governor Jared Polis said: "My prayers are with our fellow Coloradans in this time of sadness and grief as we learn more about the extent of the tragedy.''

A man is escorted by police with blood down his right leg. Picture: Fox News

James Bentz told the Denver Post he was inside the store when the shooting started. He said he heard a series of pops.

"I was then at the front of a stampede," he said.

To escape, the 57-year-old ran to the loading dock where a number of people were taking care of older customers.

"It seemed like all of us had imagined we'd be in a situation like this at some point in our lives," Bentz said.

