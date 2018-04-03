Private school counsellor ‘had sex with student’

Menu
Private school counsellor Kenleigh Prendergast, 25, admits having ‘sex with student’
News

by Jamie Seidel
3rd Apr 2018 9:35 AM | Updated: 9:36 AM

A PICTURESQUE private school in South Carolina is reeling after the arrest of one of its promising young staff members at the weekend.

Kenleigh Prendergast, 25, was a school counsellor.

Under cross-examination from police, she broke down and confessed to texting, phoning and video-calling a young student during and after school hours.

Private school counsellor Kenleigh Prendergast, 25.
Eventually, this led to personal encounters on the premises of her private practice - and her home.

The gender and exact age of the student has not yet been revealed.

Spartanburg County police say the relationship began in January. The pair broke up just days before their tryst was reported to police on March 25.

She was arrested shortly after midnight on Saturday.

"Effective immediately, Ms. Prendergast's employment with the school has been terminated," Spartanburg Day School said in a statement.

Kenleigh Prendergast has been charged with sexual battery of a student.
"SDS puts the safety and wellbeing of our students above all things, and will co-operate fully with the Sheriff's Office throughout this process."

Ms Prendergast was hired as a school counsellor in August last year.

She has been charged with sexual battery with a student, 16 or 17 years of age, with no aggravated force or coercion.

