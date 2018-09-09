World reacts to fiery US Open final clash

Serena Williams reacts during her Women's Singles finals match against Naomi Osaka of Japa.

AS SERENA Williams fought back tears on the court of the US Open, the world watched with awe over the drama that was unfolding before them.

It didn't start well for Williams, frustration clearly on her face.

She smashed her racket and was given a code violation warning for that behaviour.

Then, after she was accused of cheating by the umpire, things took a twisted turn. Tears and tantrums filled Flushing Meadows as Naomi Osaka kicked off her debut US Open beating the 23-time grand slam champion in the first set 6-2.

Osaka is now the first Japanese player to win a U.S. Open Grand Slam singles championship.

"History will be made no matter who won," commentator Chris Fowler said.

But now, the world is in disagreement over the entire situation that unfolded.

"Hypocrisy, blatant sexism," said some. Others said she was "embarrassing" and "ridiculous" behaviour.

"You owe me an apology...you stole a point from me..that's not right." Serena has HAD IT with this umpire. #USOpen pic.twitter.com/7yqwoL6eRg — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) 8 September 2018

Williams was given a penalty by the chair umpire after he believed she received coaching advice from the front row.

Her coach, Frenchman Patrick Mouratoglou, gestured to her after she won the first game of the second set.

After a fiery exchange with the umpire, she was penalised a game for "verbal abuse".

"Because I'm a woman you're going to take this away from me.

"You know how many other men do things...there are a lot of men who say a lot things, and because they are men, nothing happens to them..."

After accepting her loss, Williams walked off the court, shook Osaka's hand and said to the umpire: "I want an apology". She had previously called him a "liar".

But it seems not everyone was as supportive, with some critics, including Times tennis correspondent Stuart Fraser calling her behaviour "ridiculous".

Ridiculous behaviour here from Serena Williams, angrily pointing her finger and demanding an apology from umpire Carlos Ramos, who is merely doing his job #USOpen — Stuart Fraser (@stu_fraser) 8 September 2018

Standing on the podium after the match, Williams thanked the crowd and asked everyone to stop booing.

"I don't want to be rude, I don't want to do questions. I just want to say (Osaka) played well and this is her first grand slam," Williams said. "Congratulations Naomi."

In scenes as emoptional as the game itself, Osaka said she was "sorry it had to end like this".

"I just wanted to say thank you for watching the match," the teary champ said.

The event has led to widespread discussion over Serena's antics on court, raising a variety of issues including gender equality and the racial divide.