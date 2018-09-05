Millman lauds mum and father

Ron and Shona Millman at their home at Norman Park home. Photo AAP/ Ric Frearson

Ron and Shona Millman at their home at Norman Park home. Photo AAP/ Ric Frearson

US Open giant-killer John Millman has lauded his Norman Park-based parents for their support after he climbed the Mt Everest of world tennis yesterday by toppling the great Roger Federer.

Millman, raised next to a semirural pocket of leafy Norman Park just 100m from the boundary of Anglican Church Grammar School, was grateful to father Ron and mum Shona for all their support.

"They like to shy away from the spotlight, but they got me to where I am and my sisters to where they are as well,'' Millman said on Radio 4BC.

"They worked incredibly hard to give us the best possible education and I am eternally grateful to them.

"And I am just proud that I can give them something that means a lot to them by performing in a good way and hopefully they are proud of me at the end of the day.''

Millman, four years ago ranked over 1000 in the world, will now play world No. 6 Novak Djokovic in the US Open quarterfinal tomorrow.

Millman's win over Federer ranks among the greatest Grand Slam upsets in history.