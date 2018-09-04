Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Oh the humanity.
Oh the humanity.
News

US Open chicken dipper proves the world has gone mad

by Jai Bednall
4th Sep 2018 11:06 AM

NOT since George Costanza drowned himself in ice-cream sundae at the 1993 US Open has vision of a fan snacking at the tennis caused such a stir.

But at least Costanza's choice, from the Seinfeld episode The Lip Reader, made sense.

This woman, as Barstool Sports noted below, "should be sent to prison".

As a young boy, presumably her son, sips on a bottle of water, she picks up a chicken strip and dips into a cup of cola-flavoured soft drink.

The depravity went down during Madison Keys 6-1 6-3 destruction of Dominika Cibulkova at Arthur Ashe Stadium on Tuesday morning (AEST).

For her sake, let's hope her significant other wasn't watching on television, otherwise she's sure to suffer the same fate as Costanza (It's not you, it's me).

Twitter was disgusted.

What's next tennis lady? Eating chocolate eclairs out of the rubbish bin?

Related Items

chicken dipper editors picks rage tennis twitter us open

Top Stories

    BREAKING: One hospitalised after truck crash

    BREAKING: One hospitalised after truck crash

    News A 34-YEAR-OLD man received seatbelt related injuries after his four-wheel-drive collided with a small truck at Gin Gin this morning.

    Birthday party nightmare: Man steps on junkie's syringe

    premium_icon Birthday party nightmare: Man steps on junkie's syringe

    Health A man has stepped on a syringe at a popular Bundaberg playground

    Woman charged after attacking man with scissors overnight

    premium_icon Woman charged after attacking man with scissors overnight

    Crime 24-year-old man hospitalised with a cut to the neck

    Reward offered in 21 year old cold case murder

    Reward offered in 21 year old cold case murder

    Crime "There are people who may have previously been unwilling to speak"

    Local Partners