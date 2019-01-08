Music video is everything wrong with US

The US Open attendee who was caught dipping her chicken fingers into a cup of soda in September is now planning to debut her very own Cola Sauce for that specific purpose.

"There is currently no cola-flavoured sauce on the retail market, and I think people will be surprised at how good it is. In 20 years, nobody will remember it was ever taboo to pair cola and chicken," Alexa Greenfield told Fox News.

Greenfield first revealed to TMZ that she's planning to debut "Cola Sauce" on her website in February, where it will supplement the graphic tees, tank tops and drink containers that are already for sale on her 'SlickenFingers' Facebook page.

Ahead of the product's debut, Greenfield also debuted a music video called 'Chicken Soda' - partially sung to the theme of 'The Chicken Dance' - which shows Greenfield enjoying her signature snack while wearing lingerie, or while dancing in front of a Pikachu-themed VW Beetle. At one point, she's also seen sitting in a luxurious bathtub filled with - you guessed it - soda and soda-saturated chicken tenders.

"The fans of the (original) viral video have been asking me to create more content, do more things and further the story," Greenfield said.

"I decided to make the video as a fun and comedic bridge to introduce the cola dipping sauce."

Greenfield initially went viral after she was filmed partaking in her peculiar habit while attending the 2018 US Open with her nephews on September 3. The next day, she told Fox News that her father was partly to blame for the habit.

"My dad started me with (dipping chicken fingers in soda) I think to 'cool' it down, but I just loved the taste and kept going. Once I got older I gave it up for a while assuming it would be way too weird to bring it into adulthood. But one day I said 'eff it,' and restarted (dipping)," she said in September.

"The funny part is that this story starts with me telling my nephews, 'Listen, I am about to do something really weird. It is a huge secret and you can't tell anybody … Don't tell your parents and don't tell any adults because it's pretty embarrassing.'

"Then I got caught by some cameraman and now I'm viral," she said.

Greenfield, who seems to be an avid sports fan, was then busted again at a New York Knicks NBA game at Madison Square Garden, in November.

Users on social media later called Greenfield's act a "heinous crime" and called for her to go to prison - something she makes mention of in her 'Chicken Soda' music video.

"Most people told me I should go to prison," she sings, "But at least Barstool [Sports] said psycho (is) smokin'."

This article first appeared on Fox News and is republished with permission.