US lawyer in Gladstone to talk coal ash

Gladstone Power Station General Manager Chuck Mason said it’s coal ash management is fully compliant with regulatory obligations.

Gladstone Power Station General Manager Chuck Mason said it’s coal ash management is fully compliant with regulatory obligations.

An international lawyer is in Gladstone to discuss the impact of coal ash on human health and the environment.

Lisa Evans will speak about the impact of coal ash from the Gladstone Power Station, how it is being stored and managed and economic opportunities available for its reuse when she addresses a community forum tonight.

She will also detail how coal ash disasters have affected communities overseas.

The forum, hosted by Environmental Justice Australia and the Australian Conservation Council, is one of many held across Australia as part of Ms Evans' tour on coal ash waste.

A joint release from the organisations stated the ash management plan for the Gladstone Power Station is not publicly available.

"It is unclear what measures are implemented to ensure the surrounding waterways are protected from contamination during flooding events," it reads.

In response, Gladstone Power Station general manager Chuck Mason said its coal ash management is fully compliant with regulatory obligations.

"GPS operates under strict legislative environmental standards in Queensland. We work with our regulators to safeguard the environment in Gladstone, reduce impacts from our operation and meet our reporting obligations," he said.

According to GPS, more than 80 per cent of its coal ash was recycled between January and the end of June 2019.

The public forum is tonight at the Gladstone City Library from 6pm-8pm. Entry is free.