BIO FUELS: The leaf has turned for the next stage of a large bio manufacturing hub with its sight on Bundaberg. Peter Carruthers
US bio-tech firm has eye on city

Emma Reid
3rd Aug 2018 5:00 AM
THE leaf has turned for the next stage of a large bio manufacturing hub with its sight on Bundaberg.

Brisbane bio-tech company Leaf Resources is advancing plans to develop a bio-manufacturing hub in a sugar-cane producing region of the state, thanks to support from the Palaszczuk Government.

Minister for State Development Cameron Dick met with representatives from Leaf Resources at the Bio World Congress on Industrial Biotechnology in Philadelphia to confirm the company's next steps in advancing a potential regional Queensland biorefinery.

Leaf Resources is proposing a biorefinery that would use patented technology known as Glycell to speed up and reduce the cost of converting plant waste such as sugarcane fibre into sustainable chemicals, biofuels and bioplastics.

"This is world-leading technology with the potential to attract other biorefinery companies to the state, seeking the industrial sugars produced by the technology,” Mr Dick said.

Leaf Resources managing director Ken Richards said he was looking forward to working with the Queensland Government to move into the next phase of the proposed biorefinery project.

And it's something Bundaberg mayor Jack Dempsey is hoping will come our way.

"During my recent visit to the BIO 2018 International Convention with the Premier and other regional mayors, sourcing opportunities for bio-tech companies to base themselves in the region was high on our agenda,” Cr Dempsey said. "The Bundaberg Region would be an ideal location for this type of operation, especially in regards to the supply of produce for biofuels,” Cr Dempsey said.

"Our abundance of sugarcane and proximity to South East Queensland make our region an obvious choice.”

The Biofutures Acceleration Program is supporting a multi-million-dollar pipeline of planned biorefinery projects that could generate more than 330 jobs for regional Queensland.

