Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Urgent search for missing 78-year-old woman

by Brianna Morris-Grant
16th Jun 2019 7:46 PM

POLICE are urgently seeking assistance after a 78-year-old woman went missing from Helensvale this afternoon.

Jeanette Waterson was last seen on Anglers Esplanade around 2pm, in the passenger seat of her family's Toyota Camry.

She has a medical condition and may be confused or disorientated, and also has difficulty walking long distances.

Jeanette disappeared with the family car. Photo: QLD Police
Jeanette disappeared with the family car. Photo: QLD Police

It is not known whether Jeanette is still with the car or walking. Neither she nor the car have been seen since 2.30pm.

The vehicle is a silver 2003 Toyota Camry sedan with Queensland registration 775JYK.

Jeanette is described as 165cm tall, caucasian, large build with short light brown hair. She was last seen wearing black pants, a blue button-up top and black shoes.

Her exact whereabouts are unknown and police are urging anyone who has seen the vehicle or Jeanette to contact authorities.

editors picks missing

Top Stories

    Head of the River regatta 2019

    premium_icon Head of the River regatta 2019

    Photos All the action from the big event.

    • 16th Jun 2019 7:51 PM
    Lost theatre puppy star returns home

    premium_icon Lost theatre puppy star returns home

    Community Lost beagle set to perform as Legally Blonde character is found

    Man who sent photos of his genitals to children fronts court

    premium_icon Man who sent photos of his genitals to children fronts court

    Crime Sex offender breaches parole, failed to tell police about email, car