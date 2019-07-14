Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Queensland Police
Queensland Police File
Breaking

Urgent search for 4 Gracemere children in stolen car

Christine Mckee
by
14th Jul 2019 6:08 PM

POLICE are urgently seeking public assistance to help locate four children who are believed to have driven a four-wheel-drive from Rockhampton to New South Wales today.

It is understood a 14-year-old boy, two 13-year-old boys, and a 10-year-old girl took the silver 2004 Nissan Patrol with Queensland registration 271 JTT from Gracemere overnight.

The group took fishing rods, cash and one of the children left a note to his family indicating he was leaving.

The four-wheel drive was sighted at a service station in Banana at 4.45am when it was involved in a petrol stealing incident.

It is believed the vehicle has since travelled across the border to New South Wales and was sighted near Glen Innes early this afternoon.

The 14-year-old boy is described as Caucasian, 150cm tall with a solid build, brown hair, green eyes and a fair complexion.

One of the 13-year-olds is described as Caucasian, 160cm tall with a slim build, brown hair, blue eyes and a fair complexion.

The second 13-year-old is described as Caucasian, 160cm tall with black hair and hazel eyes.

The 10-year-old girl is described as Caucasian, 150cm tall with a slim build, light brown hair and a fair complexion.

Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts is urged to contact police immediately.

editors picks gracemere missing children police search stolen car
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    WATCH: Moment car hits Bundy cyclist as cops call for info

    premium_icon WATCH: Moment car hits Bundy cyclist as cops call for info

    Crime DOES this scene look familiar to you? If so, you may be able to help Bundaberg police.

    Fuel drive off, gym thief and shoe napper face court

    premium_icon Fuel drive off, gym thief and shoe napper face court

    Crime Three thieves were fined after pleading guilty in Bundaberg court.

    Why this year’s flu is so deadly

    premium_icon Why this year’s flu is so deadly

    Health "The vaccine is the only thing we have that will protect us"

    Young children urged to get flu jab as numbers soar

    premium_icon Young children urged to get flu jab as numbers soar

    Parenting 250 laboratory-confirmed cases in the last two weeks in Wide Bay.