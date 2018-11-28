URGENT: Rules Beach residents must leave now: Premier

RULES Beach residents have been told to leave now with Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk warning that bushfires are likely to breach containment lines.

Ms Palaszczuk said some Rules Beach residents were refusing to leave despite a likely wind change dramatically increasing the fire risk.

"There are around 50 houses that we know of in Rules Beach where residents are refusing to leave," Ms Palaszczuk said.

"My message to the residents of Rules Beach is very clear: you need to leave now.

"The reason you need to leave now is that we may not be able to rescue you after the fire breaches the containment line.

"Even if you are on the beach, the wind conditions are so dangerous we will not be able to send people in to remove you."