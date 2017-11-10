URGENT RECALL: Popular 4WD ute recalled for accident hazard

FORD has issued a recall on a popular line of ute

FORD Australia has issued an urgent safety recall after identifying an "accident hazard" with a popular range of ute.

Certain Ford Ranger models fitted with manual transmissions have been identified as being at risk of having difficulty changing gears, losing drive and posing an accident hazard.

"The gearshift cable retaining clip may not be securely fastened, which could lead to the gearshift cables making contact with the rear driveshaft," the product recall reads.

Continued contact between the gearshift cables and driveshaft can damage both components, but at the time of the recall there had been no reported failures of the parts in Australia.

Select vehicles fitted with a manual transmission and built between June 5, 2015 and February 12, 2016, could be affected.

"Ford will write to owners of all affected vehicles. Owners are advised to contact their Ford authorised Dealership for inspection and rectification," the safety recall advised.

Affected vehicle identification numbers can be found here.