Urgent national recall for high chairs

PRODUCT RECALL : A national recall has been issued for popular high chairs. CNP Brands — Bebecare Pod Nui High Chair, Childcare Pod High Chair and Childcare Coda High Chair. Picture: Supplied

Australian parents have been warned to check their children's high chairs, as a national recall is issued for a range of popular chairs sold across the country over fears of serious injury.

Product Safety Australia has issued the recall for CNP Brands - Bebecare Pod Nui high chair, Childcare Pod high chair, and Childcare Pod high chairs over fears of injury to small children.

PSA said the plastic casing at the top of the high chair may develop cracks or break, which could lead to the chair legs twisting and can impact on the strength and stability of the chairs legs, PSA said in a statement.

"If the plastic shell breaks or cracks and the chair legs become unstable, this could result in the chair collapsing, increasing the risk of injury to small children," the statement said.

The affected models are those supplied between January 13 2016 and November 2 2018, and bought at Big W, Baby Bunting online, Target, Baby Junction, Amazon online, and catch.com.au

The Childcare Coda Highchair - Jet 044270-143 Picture: Supplied

Bebecare Pod Nui High Chair (Snowflake) - Model number 095102-378

Childcare Pod High Chair (Natural) - Model number 091500-018 and 095100-386

Childcare Coda High Chair (Jet and Citrino) - Model number 044270-143 and 044270-382

The Childcare Coda High Chair - Citrino 044270-382. Picture: Supplied

Anyone with an affected product should "immediately cease using the product" and check the product details beside the barcode, located under the plastic seat of the high chair.

Consumers with affected products should register at safetymatterscnp.com.au after which they will receive a "supportive crossbrace kit designed to strengthen the structure of the high chair and prevent twisting of the chair legs."

Originally published as Urgent national recall for high chairs

The Childcare Pod Timber High Chair - Natural 095100-018. Picture: Supplied