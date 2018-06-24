Menu
FUTURE IS HERE: Design consultant Hassell has won the tender for the CBD revitalisation project after it wowed councillors and the CBD Reference Group with its vision.Photo Contributed
News

Urban Development Institute says it's time to act on CBD plan

Carolyn Booth
by
24th Jun 2018 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE president of the Bundaberg branch of the Urban Development Institute Of Australia wants to see the Bundaberg CBD Revitalisation Masterplan proceed without delay, inspired by the comments of Professor Edward Blakely.

Speaking after yesterday's forum, Bill Moorhead said enough time had been spent talking about masterplans and it was now time to actually do it, urging all parties to work together.

"We've been talking about Riverfront plans and CBD revitalisation for years," he said .

"Our CBD, in terms of achieving anything, has been put back a couple of years and I think that's silly.

"I think we've done the consultation, we need to actually do things."

Mr Moorhead said he looked at the CBD revitalisation stalling similarly to the Riverfront Masterplan, which he described as being "ticked and flicked" and abandoned because there was issues with Main Roads not getting on board with a new traffic bridge.

"Ed would say 'that's nonsense, work out a way of getting Main Roads on board so that can happen'," he said.

"That should have happened immediately after the flood, so we're already five years late on our Riverfront Masterplan."

Bundaberg News Mail

