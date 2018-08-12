UQ scientist nets $900k to probe PFAS remedies

Professor Victor Rudolph from UQ's School of Chemical Engineering is part of an elite national team which has shared $8.2 million to address the impact of PFAS chemicals

Professor Victor Rudolph from UQ's School of Chemical Engineering is part of an elite national team which has shared $8.2 million to address the impact of PFAS chemicals

ALMOST $900,000 in funding to find out more about firefighting pollutant PFAS has been given to a University of Queensland researcher.

Professor Victor Rudolph from UQ's School of Chemical Engineering is part of an elite national team which has shared $8.2 million to address the impact of PFAS chemicals.

Prof Rudolph received the federal funding to continue his ground-breaking work to reduce the environmental impact of toxic firefighting foam leaks.

The toxic chemicals were found to have contaminated the town water supply from Bundaberg Regional Council's Dr Mays Rd bore in April, and were found in the group water supply at the Port of Bundaberg in May.

Prof Rudolph plans to tackle the issue on two fronts: to test a system that can destroy PFAS chemicals and develop technology to remove the chemicals from contaminated waterways.

"The PFAS chemicals last a very long time in the environment and don't get broken down quickly," he said.

"The government is phasing it out, but there is still quite a lot lying around as legacy stocks and those can create problems ... because they can escape in training exercises.

"The PFAS stocks are spread across airports, ports, fuel depots and some fire stations - there are several dozen sites in Queensland where reasonably large stocks of the material are kept."