Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
University of Queensland researchers have been left reeling after further development of their much-lauded coronavirus vaccine was shelved.
University of Queensland researchers have been left reeling after further development of their much-lauded coronavirus vaccine was shelved.
Health

University rocked after vaccine plans canned

by Jackie Sinnerton, Janelle Miles
11th Dec 2020 8:29 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Queensland researchers have been rocked with the news that CSL has confirmed it will shelve development of the University of Queensland candidate vaccine after human trials returned false-positive HIV test results.

In a statement on Friday, the UQ vaccine's co-lead Professor Paul Young said that although it was possible to re-engineer the vaccine, the team did not have the luxury of time needed.

"Doing so would set back development by another 12 or so months, and while this is a tough decision to take, the urgent need for a vaccine has to be everyone's priority," he said.

"I said at the start of vaccine development that there were no guarantees, but what is really encouraging is that the core technology approach we used has passed the major clinical test. It is a safe and well-tolerated vaccine, producing the strong virus-neutralising effect that we were hoping to see.

"So we will continue to push forward and we are confident that with further work the Molecular Clamp technology will be a robust platform for future vaccine development here in Australia."

Researchers working on UQ’s now-cancelled vaccine.
Researchers working on UQ’s now-cancelled vaccine.

UQ Vice-Chancellor, Professor Deborah Terry, said while the outcome was disappointing, she was immensely proud of the UQ team who had shouldered a heavy burden of responsibility while the world watched on.

"I also want to thank our many partners, our donors - including the Federal and Queensland Government - and of course the 216 Queenslanders who so willingly volunteered for the Phase 1 trials," she said.

 

 

Originally published as UQ rocked after vaccine plans canned

coronavirus covid-19 vaccine university of queensland

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        BRIGHTEN UP: Upbeat news from around the region

        Premium Content BRIGHTEN UP: Upbeat news from around the region

        News Bundaberg is full of good news stories and here are just some of the things that made us smile from across the region this week

        NAMED AND SHAMED: Drink drivers front up to our courts

        Premium Content NAMED AND SHAMED: Drink drivers front up to our courts

        News Here are some of those who have appeared at Bundaberg, Childers and Gayndah...

        New boutique setting big trends for tiny people

        Premium Content New boutique setting big trends for tiny people

        News Inspired by online trends a loving aunty has started her business offering...

        BEACH REPORT: What to expect this weekend

        Premium Content BEACH REPORT: What to expect this weekend

        News Surf Life Saving Queensland’s Craig Holden advice for beach-goers as the school...