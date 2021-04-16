‘Upskirter’ sacked after online campaign

A young woman upskirted by a man at work was outraged to discover he’d kept his job despite being convicted of a crime.

A young Sydney woman says a crime was not taken seriously by a tattoo parlour, after a man she took through the courts kept his job until she launched an online campaign this week.

El, who does not want her identity revealed, told news.com.au she was upskirted by a tattooist while waiting to get inked on her first night out in Newtown at age 18.

"As soon as I walked in the guys were being a bit smart arse," the now 20-year-old said.

"There was only males in there. I decided in the book, what font I wanted. The guy was acting weird. He was laughing and stuff, but I didn't really pick up on it.

"And then I was about to get the tattoo and this lady comes up to me, and goes, 'I just want you to know, do not get a tattoo here. That guy with the beard was bending down and taking photos up your skirt.'"

The tattooist, Simon Peberdy, who also goes by the name Simon Strelein, was charged with intentionally recording an intimate image without consent, and first appeared in Newtown Local Court in December 2019.

He entered a guilty plea, was found guilty and sentenced on February 4, 2020, news.com.au understands.

Peberdy appealed his sentence in the Sydney District Court in June 2020, and his original sentence was changed to a Conditional Release Order for a period of one year. This order will expire in June 2021. The court ordered that no conviction be recorded.

Despite all this, he continued to work at King Street Tattoo in Newtown until Wednesday this week.

Simon Peberdy was sacked this week after an online campaign. Picture: TikTok

A video of the incident went viral on social media this week. Picture: TikTok

On the night she became a victim of crime, El confronted Peberdy and filmed him, as he initially denied taking the photos.

She said he then quickly dropped the act and began laughing at her, and "proudly" showing her the pictures.

"He was justifying it because I was wearing a short skirt," El said, adding he mocked her, saying, "It's funny. You are just basic girls."

When she said she was going to call the police, Strelein responded, "Oh the police aren't gonna do anything. They're not gonna do anything."

"He just thought it was a joke," she said.

"And then we called the police over and that's when he stopped laughing. She said as police questioned Strelein, he continued to insist the upskirt photos were "a joke".

El and her friend made a formal statement to police and the incident was pursued by the NSW Department of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

This week, El shared the video of her confronting Strelein on TikTok, which quickly went viral, attracting more than 100,000 views before it was removed for violating the platform's bullying and harassment guidelines.

A second version, shared on Instagram, attracted more than 4100 likes.

King Street Tattoo sacks Simon Strelein

King Street Tattoo announced they'd sacked Strelein on Wednesday. The studio said it hadn't been made fully aware of the events in 2019 until this week.

"We acknowledge and respect the concerns that have been expressed regarding Simon Strelein's behaviour, and are able to announce that he is no longer employed at King St Tattoo," the business said in a statement.

King Street Tattoo apologised for the delay in sacking the tattooist.

"We do not condone his actions in any way, and we apologise for the distress this has caused.

"In regards to the delayed response on our end, we were not fully aware of the actions made on the night in question. This has all come to light over the last 24 hours and we would like to apologise for not taking actions sooner.

"We sincerely appreciate the feedback we have been given and ask that respect be given to the other artists who were not aware of the situation."

News.com.au has contacted King Street Tattoo for further clarification, but did not receive a reply in time for the publication of this article.

News.com.au has approached Peberdy for comment.

El said the business didn't take the incident seriously. She added she was just trying to have a fun night out. She said finding out Strelein had worked there this whole time set her off.

"This was my first night out in Newtown," she said.

"I was just trying to have a good time but obviously that ruined my night."

