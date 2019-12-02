Upside to a claimed cockroach population boom this summer

Professor Simon Robson said there could be an upside to an increased cockroach population.

EVERYONE knows them and few have much love for them, but Queensland’s The Pest Company is warning homeowners and businesses to contact an exterminator to avoid a predicted plague of cockroaches this summer.

But CQUniversity biologist and insect expert Simon Robson said there could be an upside to the claimed booming cockroach population if native species also benefited.

“We’ve got over 200,” he said.

“Most of the cockroaches that you see are the American cockroach or the German cockroach and they’ve been around the world for hundreds of years and they’re very used to living with people.

“But we have a wonderful collection of native cockroaches that are very colourful – we have giant cockroaches up here on Magnetic Island – they’re quite beautiful and you’ll often find them under wood and things like that if you’re out in the forests.

“But they’re very little known and people mainly hear the word ‘cockroach’ and it’s all over, but there’s some really beautiful ones out there.”

Prof Robson said if a change in climate was good for other species, native cockroaches could also benefit.

An Australian native cockroach

He said the claim was recent climatic conditions were causing a big increase in the population of cockroaches.

And while he had not noticed this in Townsville, he said it could be happening in other places across the country.

“Like most insects, their life cycle is very attuned to temperature.

“We’ve had temperature regimes that we’re not quite used to and that’s obviously been good for those cockroaches, so they’re up and running a bit faster...

“With summer coming on, they certainly get an increase in numbers, but the claim is they’re really getting out of control and that it’s due to changes in the climate,” he said.

While people across the state might see more roaches this summer, Prof Robson said the impact would be minimal.

“I think the major impact is that people don’t like cockroaches and they’re more likely to see them.

“They are pests and they can dirty areas in the kitchen and things like that.

“There’s not any major significant diseases likely to go through the population, but I think people don’t like cockroaches and they’re more likely to see them.”