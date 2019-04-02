Upset businesses call for consultation over Quay St bypass

Wilsons Industrial Sales manager Wayne Smith is concerned for local business in Quay Street should the road be closed.

Wilsons Industrial Sales manager Wayne Smith is concerned for local business in Quay Street should the road be closed. Mike Knott BUN010419QUAY1

QUAY St business owners are feeling left out in the cold after hearing the news about the possibility of "bypassing” the street.

Wilsons Industrial sales manager Wayne Smith said the demaining of Quay St would hurt his business in a variety of ways.

Mr Smith said it wouldn't just mean less shop frontage for passers-by, but also that his business would be inaccessible for delivery trucks.

The business has been at corner of Quay and Walla Sts since 1972.

The street is now used by delivery trucks, including heavy rigid, between five to six times a day to deliver goods to and from the store.

"It would be very detrimental for our business,” he said.

Mr Smith said the bypass would have a flow-on effect and hurt other businesses.

"I'd be concerned if we couldn't have heavy rigid trucks come to us,” he said.

"We would have to look at relocating our business and would need compensation for that.”

Lenore Hanks has owned a small business on the street for the past two years.

The TackleWorld owner said she hadn't heard of the plans to change traffic flow.

Ms Hanks said her store had some foot traffic from Bourbong St via an alley, but the parking was an issue there.

"We rely on people driving past and seeing our shop front,” she said.

"I don't want to cause fear or anything. "I think we need community consultation on this before it happens.”

Yesterday, details of preferred route options were limited, with authorities saying things were still at their planning stage.

Quay St is controlled by owned by the State Government. Questions to the department yesterday went unanswered.