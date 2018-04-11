Photo stirs ‘unbelievable’ intrigue: CommGames controversy

THE men's 100m final at the Commonwealth Games was a nightmare career-low for Jamaican track star Yohan Blake.

A new photo from the tight finish in the blue riband event has led many commentators to declare it should have been much worse for the second fastest man of all time.

Blake was sensationally upstaged by South Africa's Akani Simbine (gold) and Henricho Bruinjies (silver) in a massive Monday night boilover.

The 28-year-old short-priced favourite in the event was devastated as he recovered from a slow start to claim the bronze medal in a time of 10.19 seconds - 0.16 seconds behind Simbine.

Blake was awarded the bronze despite finishing in a dead heat time of 10.19 with Nigeria's Seye Ogunlewe.

Blake was awarded the bronze on the basis of his quicker reaction time. He was also the fastest qualifier for the final.

It was a polarising end to the men's 100m. Yohan Blake (bottom circle) won the bronze medal over Nigerian Seye Ogunlewe (top circle).

Ogunlewe's misfortune at being pipped on the line by Blake took a dramatic twist on Monday with the event's photo finish appearing to show the Nigerian may have ben dudded by the result.

The photo finish shows Ogunlewe, running from lane two, crossed the line first with his legs and head with his torso also inseparable from Blake's torso in the final frame.

The photo finish image was sent to Gold Coast 2018's official Twitter account on Monday - prompting a response from Games officials.

"Hi, it's great everyone is so excited about such a close finish," Gold Coast 2018 responded.

"The IAAF rules state it is the torso that needs to cross the line, and specifically not the head, neck or limbs. Thanks"

The explanation did not do enough to appease fans and commentators.

Dear @GC2018 kindly explain to us the basis of picking Yohan Blake over Seye Ogunlewe at the men's 100m final, when he (@seyeogunlewe) CLEARLY came 3rd. #awardSeyehismedal #GC2018 #promotefairness #itbeginswithyou. pic.twitter.com/67NPvbjCMr — Esther Dominic (@missdainty01) April 9, 2018

The man himself, was making no complaints about the prickly situation.

It was the first time in 20 years the Commonwealth sprint crown has left the Caribbean.

Despite the shock result, sprint legend Usain Bolt quickly changed his tune to support Blake - having previously declared his apprentice won't be able to go home to Jamaica unless he won the gold.

"I was stumbling all the way and I didn't recover from it," he said.

"I've been feeling good and it was not to happen today.

"I'm disappointed because I've been feeling good. I didn't get the start and I was all over the place. I couldn't recover from it.

"I couldn't catch the field as I wanted to. I was supposed to take this (race) very easily because I was ready and feeling good. It was just never meant to be I guess.

"Maybe I was too confident and over thought it."

Channel 7 commentator and Aussie athletics great Tamsyn Manou said Blake stiffened after getting a poor start out of the blocks - a relatively novice error.

"Blake almost panicked and got tense," she told Channel 7.

"That is the worst thing you can do in a sprint. You can never tense up. It just showed that Yohan Blake hasn't been racing in this competition for such a long time.

"You can see he was just slow out. He sort of popped up a little bit and he was never in the race."