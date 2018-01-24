Upmarket feel given to multiplex

MULTIPLEX OPENING: Andrew Murchie from Murchie Constructions, Member for Bundaberg Dave Batt, Mayor Jack Dempsey and Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt.

Mike Knott BUN240118MULTIPLEX1

WITH its long list of impressive features, Stage 2 of the Bundaberg Multiplex Sports Complex has officially opened, adding a touch of class to the multi-use facility.

The state-of-the-art complex features function rooms, a commercial kitchen and sports/civic hall with retractable grandstand seating and a competition level timber-sprung floor.

Nine months after Stage 1 opened, the $12.6 million Stage 2 project has now been completed, funded by the State and Federal Governments in partnership with Bundaberg Regional Council.

Charged with overseeing the huge project, the council's major projects project manager David Hermann said Stage 2 was more "upmarket” than stage 1.

"The retractable seating is impressive ... the timber-sprung floor, the commercial kitchen ... the interior is a bit more upmarket,” he said.

Creating more than 117 full-time jobs during construction, Bundaberg company Murchie Constructions won the tender for the project and director Andrew Murchie said where possible the work was carried out by local tradespeople.

"It's close to the largest project we've undertaken and we've been proud to be involved,” he said.

"We were able to keep significant local contact for the project, basically all the trades that were available locally we used, with a coupled of specialised trades that weren't available in Bundaberg.”

Mr Murchie said the sheer size of the building and the state-of-the-art electronics were just two of the impressive features.

"The main sports hall, the size and the timber wall panelling were something a little bit different that we don't get to do very often,” he said.

Attending the official opening yesterday, Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey said the complex was a "once-in-a-generation” facility that would have prominence across the Wide Bay region.

"It's a structure that provides a precinct for sporting activities, a home for valuable services supplied by the PCYC and provides a space equipped to host major events including seminars and conventions,” he said.

Federal Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt also talked up the facility's potential as an attractive venue for events and the flow-on economic benefits.

"Hosting large-scale events in the region will give an economic boost and means more tourists, as well as increased demand for accommodation and increased spending in local restaurants and shops,” he said.