Upgrades will have Bundy flying in style

QANTAS: Comfort and style will soon be the way for Bundy travellers flying with QantasLink. Max Fleet BUN080214ATH7

BUNDABERG travellers will soon be flying to and from the region in style thanks to upgrades to QantasLink's fleet of turboprop aircraft.

The interiors of the airline's Bombardier Q300 and Q400, which travel to and from our region, will be refreshed with new ergonomic seat cushioning, leather upholstery, a refreshed colour palette and new floor coverings at QantasLink's maintenance facilities.

The upgrade program will start in June and will take about 18 months, with each aircraft in the 45-strong fleet taking approximately three days to refresh.

QANTAS: The Q400 turboprop aircrafts will be upgraded in June. Brent Winstone

Qantas Group CEO Alan Joyce said the multi-million dollar investment would give regional travellers a better travel experience.

"We're investing in our regional fleet at the same time as we are upgrading our A380 cabins so that passengers, whether they are travelling to Dubbo or Dallas, Longreach or Los Angeles, will enjoy an improved inflight experience,” said Mr Joyce.

"We've been connecting communities for nearly one hundred years and we're committed to investing in our product and services in regional Australia.”

The turboprop interior upgrade project was one of a number of investments announced as part of the Qantas Group half year results, including a new Qantas Group Pilot Academy which is expected to be based in regional Australia from 2019.

As part of its half year financial results, Qantas disclosed that revenue from non-corporate passengers on regional routes made up 5 per cent of the group's total domestic network revenue.