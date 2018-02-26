Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
QANTAS: Comfort and style will soon be the way for Bundy travellers flying with QantasLink.
QANTAS: Comfort and style will soon be the way for Bundy travellers flying with QantasLink. Max Fleet BUN080214ATH7
News

Upgrades will have Bundy flying in style

26th Feb 2018 10:55 AM

BUNDABERG travellers will soon be flying to and from the region in style thanks to upgrades to QantasLink's fleet of turboprop aircraft.

The interiors of the airline's Bombardier Q300 and Q400, which travel to and from our region, will be refreshed with new ergonomic seat cushioning, leather upholstery, a refreshed colour palette and new floor coverings at QantasLink's maintenance facilities.

The upgrade program will start in June and will take about 18 months, with each aircraft in the 45-strong fleet taking approximately three days to refresh.

QANTAS: The Q400 turboprop aircrafts will be upgraded in June.
QANTAS: The Q400 turboprop aircrafts will be upgraded in June. Brent Winstone

Qantas Group CEO Alan Joyce said the multi-million dollar investment would give regional travellers a better travel experience.

"We're investing in our regional fleet at the same time as we are upgrading our A380 cabins so that passengers, whether they are travelling to Dubbo or Dallas, Longreach or Los Angeles, will enjoy an improved inflight experience,” said Mr Joyce.

"We've been connecting communities for nearly one hundred years and we're committed to investing in our product and services in regional Australia.”

The turboprop interior upgrade project was one of a number of investments announced as part of the Qantas Group half year results, including a new Qantas Group Pilot Academy which is expected to be based in regional Australia from 2019.

As part of its half year financial results, Qantas disclosed that revenue from non-corporate passengers on regional routes made up 5 per cent of the group's total domestic network revenue.

An upgrade program to the fleet will commence in June.
An upgrade program to the fleet will commence in June. Brent Winstone
bundaberg qantas upgrade
Bundaberg News Mail
Heavy rain on the radar: Bundy in firing line

Heavy rain on the radar: Bundy in firing line

News UP TO 60mm of rain could fall on the region this afternoon as thunderstorms roll through the state.

  • 26th Feb 2018 2:29 PM
Ice addict says jail saved him

Ice addict says jail saved him

News 'At my worst I felt miserable, I felt worthless.'

UPDATE: Car crash on the Bruce Hwy, lane reopened

UPDATE: Car crash on the Bruce Hwy, lane reopened

News All occupants are out of the car with minor injuries.

Local Partners